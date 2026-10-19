Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Private Romance — as Oscar-Nominated Actor Supports Longtime Girlfriend at Victoria's Secret 2026 Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut Sunday, October 18, wearing the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra as boyfriend Timothée Chalamet cheered her on from the front row.

The three-time Oscar-nominated actor was seated alongside Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif.

The appearance gave fans a rare public glimpse of the couple, who have maintained a relatively private relationship since romance rumors first surfaced in 2023.