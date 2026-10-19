Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Private Romance — as Oscar-Nominated Actor Supports Longtime Girlfriend at Victoria's Secret 2026 Fashion Show
Oct. 19 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut Sunday, October 18, wearing the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra as boyfriend Timothée Chalamet cheered her on from the front row.
The three-time Oscar-nominated actor was seated alongside Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif.
The appearance gave fans a rare public glimpse of the couple, who have maintained a relatively private relationship since romance rumors first surfaced in 2023.
Kylie Jenner’s Runway Debut
Jenner, 29, walked the Victoria’s Secret runway in the Fantasy Bra, which returned to the show for the first time since 2018.
The piece, created in collaboration with Jacob & Co., features 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond at its center. The bra is valued at $50 million, making it the most expensive Fantasy Bra in the brand’s history.
Jenner paired the jeweled look with a sheer white miniskirt, clear heels and oversized white feathered wings. Chalamet smiled, clapped, and appeared visibly enthusiastic as she passed the front row, while Kris filmed the moment on her phone.
The Los Angeles show also featured performances from KATSEYE, Megan Moroney, Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae.
About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship
Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in early 2023, when dating rumors circulated through DeuxMoi and other outlets.
Their relationship became public later that year when they were photographed together at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles and subsequently at the U.S. Open.
The couple made their first official red-carpet appearance together at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome in May 2025, where Chalamet received a special acting honor.
Chalamet offered one of his clearest public acknowledgments of the relationship in January 2026. While accepting the Critics' Choice Award for best actor for Marty Supreme, he thanked his “partner of three years” and told Jenner, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”
About Their Low-Profile Dating Life
Despite that public declaration, Jenner and Chalamet have largely avoided turning their relationship into a constant red-carpet spectacle.
Chalamet discussed the tension between privacy and celebrity attention in a 2023 GQ profile, while the pair have generally appeared together selectively rather than documenting their romance publicly.
Their support for each other has nevertheless been visible. Jenner backed Chalamet throughout the 2026 awards season, while the actor has joined her at major events and supported her fashion career.
In May, Chalamet skipped the 2026 Met Gala to attend a New York Knicks playoff game, while Jenner attended the gala separately.
They were also seen together during the Knicks’ championship run in June, including courtside appearances and a casual outing in New York before the team’s June 18 victory parade. Chalamet attended the parade without Jenner.