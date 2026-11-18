He also had early run-ins with the law. When he was 14, a judge ordered that he be sent to Boys Town, a Catholic-run facility for troubled youth, for theft-related offenses.

After only a few days, he escaped with another resident.

As he grew up, Guinn claimed that Charlie also had an odd practice for self-defense against bullies. He played the "insane game," which involved pretending to be mentally ill by screaming and making bizarre faces.

Aside from theft, he would later go on to commit other crimes, including forgery, grand theft auto and murder.

In 1969, Charlie orchestrated the infamous murders of multiple people in Los Angeles, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate and Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

In January, 1971, he was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as conspiracy. Three months later, a judge sentenced him to death. However, his sentenced was reduced to life in prison in 1972 after the death penalty was struck down in California.

He died at 83 on November 19, 2017.