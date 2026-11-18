Inside Infamous Killer Charles Manson's Twisted Alleged Behavioral Issues as a Child: 'He Never Did Anything Good,' Cousin Claims
Nov. 18 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Charles Manson was sentenced to death – later commuted to life behind bars – for his twisted role in the Tate-LaBianca murders and other charges, but according to his family, there were signs as far back as childhood that something was terribly wrong with him.
Nearly nine years after his death at 83, RadarOnline.com revisits recollections about his alleged unhealthy behavior as a child.
Charles Manson Scared His Own Family
Manson was trouble from a young age. He even left his own mother fearful of him, according to his cousin JoAnn and his sister Nancy in Jeff Guinn's The Life And Times Of Charles Manson.
"There was never anything happy about him," JoAnn told the author of her late cousin. "He never did anything good. You could whip him all day long, and he’d still act however he wanted."
Charles Manson Approached Cousin With a Sickle
Even as a child, he allegedly had a fascination with weapons, such as guns and knives.
JoAnn recalled a harrowing alleged encounter with Charlie when she was only 9 years old. She claimed that he blocked her path while holding a sickle. She claimed that she asked him to step aside, but he urged her, "Make me!"
Terrified, she pushed him out of the screen door of the doorway they were standing near and locked it. The frustrated boy reportedly began slicing up the screen, but Guinn said that JoAnn had been "certain he meant to use the blade on her."
Charles Manson 'Lied About Everything'
The would-be convicted killer also seemingly had a problem with dishonesty.
"Even at a young age (Manson) lied about everything," the author wrote. "When he got into trouble for telling fibs or breaking things or any of the innumerable misdeeds he committed on a daily basis, Charlie always blamed somebody else for his actions. The child was also obsessed with being the center of attention."
Charles Manson Escaped From Juvenile Facility
He also had early run-ins with the law. When he was 14, a judge ordered that he be sent to Boys Town, a Catholic-run facility for troubled youth, for theft-related offenses.
After only a few days, he escaped with another resident.
As he grew up, Guinn claimed that Charlie also had an odd practice for self-defense against bullies. He played the "insane game," which involved pretending to be mentally ill by screaming and making bizarre faces.
Aside from theft, he would later go on to commit other crimes, including forgery, grand theft auto and murder.
In 1969, Charlie orchestrated the infamous murders of multiple people in Los Angeles, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate and Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.
In January, 1971, he was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as conspiracy. Three months later, a judge sentenced him to death. However, his sentenced was reduced to life in prison in 1972 after the death penalty was struck down in California.
He died at 83 on November 19, 2017.