Influencer Ripped for Taking Shein-Funded Trip to China Throws Clothing Company Under The Bus: 'I Can't Take The Fall'

Carbonari had described the trip as "impactful" and stood by her partnership with Shein following her visit, later striving to clear the air after being shamed online. "It's the lies you're being paid to tell for me," one critic wrote. "Throwing out your morals for a check is so fetch," a second vented.

Although the influencers were pleased with what they saw, many viewers felt it was a thinly-veiled attempt to make the company look good, blasting the social media stars for "selling out" to secure a free trip.

Carbonari said the experience was eye-opening for her in a follow-up video after naysayers called her out, explaining that she was first introduced on a brand trip to Lake Tahoe.