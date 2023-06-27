Influencer Ripped for Taking Shein-Funded Trip to China Throws Clothing Company Under The Bus: 'I Can't Take The Fall'
An influencer who went on a trip to Shein's manufacturing facilities in China spoke out against critics after coming under fire for supporting the clothing brand, stating that she "can't take the fall" for them in a candid video.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Dani Carbonari addressed backlash after she and fellow influencers AuJené Butler, Marina Saavedra, and Destene Sudduth went to the facilities amid reports of alleged forced labor abuses, human rights violations, and potentially hazardous materials in clothing.
In their respective videos, the social media personalities claimed they asked about the working conditions there and it checked out since workers said it was "normal."
They also praised the factories for being tidy and technologically advanced. Sudduth said she expected to see people "slaving away" based on rumors but did not witness employees with an overwhelming workload, adding how they were "not even sweating."
Carbonari had described the trip as "impactful" and stood by her partnership with Shein following her visit, later striving to clear the air after being shamed online. "It's the lies you're being paid to tell for me," one critic wrote. "Throwing out your morals for a check is so fetch," a second vented.
Although the influencers were pleased with what they saw, many viewers felt it was a thinly-veiled attempt to make the company look good, blasting the social media stars for "selling out" to secure a free trip.
Carbonari said the experience was eye-opening for her in a follow-up video after naysayers called her out, explaining that she was first introduced on a brand trip to Lake Tahoe.
She said it was then when she first heard the negative reports and was keen to ask higher-ups about the way they conduct business. Carbonari revealed they set up another meeting with other influencers later where they provided her "numbers" and Shein's "auditing" system for working with third parties, admitting that she should have researched before her partnership to cover her bases.
While discussing the controversial trip to China, she said Shein reps told her they wanted to send influencers to prove the allegations were not true and provide her an opportunity to see it "with her own two eyes."
Carbonari claimed that she wasn't paid for the trip or to post, although travel accommodations were taken care of, revealing they first went to a supplier before visiting the "innovation center" on day two. The third day consisted of a visit to their "warehouse," all of which she said, "didn't feel like a show."
The influencer said the whole trip caused her to "reevaluate" her choices and be particular about who she works with in the future, adding that she can't "take the fall" for Shein and hopes the company can be more "transparent" going forward.