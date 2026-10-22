Walmart Shoplifting Shame: Indiana State Senator Quits Over Alleged Thefts at Stores in Three Towns — Blames Changes in His Judgment and Thinking

Ron Alting, who served in the Senate for 28 years, was allegedly seen stealing from Walmarts in Naples, Lafayette, and Monticello, Florida. Shortly after the allegations came to light, the Republican senator announced he’d be resigning from politics.

A veteran Indiana senator is quitting after being caught allegedly robbing three stores, RadarOnline.com can report.

"Twenty-eight years ago, I asked the people of this community for the privilege of representing them in the Indiana Senate. It has been the greatest honor of my life," he wrote on Facebook. "After many difficult conversations with my family, my doctors and people I have trusted for many years, I have concluded that I need to bring my time in public office to an end and devote my attention to my health and my family."

Alting represented District 22, which encompasses the majority of Tippecanoe County.

The 70-year-old explained he's receiving a series of cognitive tests from doctors due to "concerning changes" in his behavior, rationale, and general cognition.

These have included MRIs, mental health evaluations, and examinations from neurologists and geriatric doctors.

Seemingly referencing the robberies, Alting wrote these "changes" have caused him to act in ways "wrong" and unusual for him.

"I take responsibility for my actions. I am deeply sorry for the hurt and disappointment I have caused my family, friends, colleagues, constituents and the store employees involved," he added.

Doctors have not yet found the cause of the change in cognition, Alting shared, but they're continuing to work toward answers.