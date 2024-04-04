Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds and Ex-Wife Agree to Share Custody of 4 Kids After Settling Divorce
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and his ex-wife have agreed on custody arraignments after settling their divorce. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that Reynolds, 36, and Aja Volkman have informed the court that they will share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children.
We broke the story — Reynolds and Volkman finalized their divorce in November 2023 after hashing out things like property division and support. Despite being declared legally single, they were still sorting through issues like the custody of their young children.
The exes said "I do" on March 5, 2011, and share four kids: daughter Arrow, 11, twin daughters Gia and Coco, 6, and son Valentine, 4.
While the newest filing revealed their joint custody agreement, it also noted that they are still working out a few issues. However, the Radioactive singer and his ex have settled most of the big stuff, including community property, support, and custody.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Volkman filed for divorce from Reynolds in April 2023, officially pulling the plug on their marriage after 11 years. Imagine Dragons' fans saw the divorce coming as they revealed they had split in September 2022.
"For purposes of dividing their estate, the parties have agreed to August 8, 2022 as the date of separation," the filing read.
Reynolds broke his silence on their separation following the split announcement.
“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority," the frontman said. "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
His ex also addressed the end of their union, taking to Instagram with a lengthy statement. Volkman said their breakup "marked a pretty big transition in our lives," adding that "navigating being in a public space while going through all of the things we have been through this year has been hard for both Dan and I."
After the split, Reynolds began dating actress Minka Kelly. The two were first romantically linked in November 2022 after being photographed having dinner in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship with a public kiss months later in March 2023.