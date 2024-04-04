Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds and Ex-Wife Agree to Share Custody of 4 Kids After Settling Divorce

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and his ex-wife have agreed on custody arraignments after settling their divorce. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that Reynolds, 36, and Aja Volkman have informed the court that they will share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children.

We broke the story — Reynolds and Volkman finalized their divorce in November 2023 after hashing out things like property division and support. Despite being declared legally single, they were still sorting through issues like the custody of their young children.