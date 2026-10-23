Illinois Mom Accused of Deliberately Crashing Into Semi With Son and Mother Inside as Sheriff Claims Suspect Was 'Afraid of Dying Alone'

Jamie L. Rhode, a Griggsville, Ill., woman, was arrested after authorities alleged she deliberately drove her Toyota RAV4 into an oncoming semi-tractor, with her mother and teenage son inside.

Rhode, 47, was taken into custody Oct. 20 in connection with the July 24 crash on U.S. 54 near Atlas Hill in Pike County. Her 73-year-old mother, Cherie K. Wells, later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Rhode and her son survived.

The Pike County Sheriff's Department said investigators determined Rhode purposely steered into the path of the oncoming truck "with the intent of killing all occupants of her vehicle."

Rhode faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. She is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.