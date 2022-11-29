Police Investigating University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Have NOT CONFIRMED Whether Dog Found Unharmed At Crime Scene Barked During Attack

State police investigating the University of Idaho quadruple murder have not confirmed whether the dog found at the crime scene barked at the time of the attacks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The latest development comes two weeks after students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home on the morning of Sunday, November 13.