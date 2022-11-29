Police Investigating University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Have NOT CONFIRMED Whether Dog Found Unharmed At Crime Scene Barked During Attack
State police investigating the University of Idaho quadruple murder have not confirmed whether the dog found at the crime scene barked at the time of the attacks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest development comes two weeks after students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home on the morning of Sunday, November 13.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, investigators announced last week that Goncalves’ dog Murphy – who she shared with her ex-boyfriend – was found unharmed at the crime scene when police responded to a call of an “unconscious person” on the morning of the attacks.
After it was revealed Goncalves’ dog was present at the time of the quadruple murder, social media sleuths questioned whether Murphy barked as the murders were being committed. If the dog did not bark, some speculated Murphy was familiar with the assailant.
According to Aaron Snell, who serves as director of communications for the Idaho State Police, investigators "have made no confirmation on the dog” aside from the fact Murphy was found unharmed at the crime scene on the morning of November 13.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Snell’s revelation came after the director of communications emphasized that unfounded rumors – such as the rumor Murphy did not bark during the attacks and therefore was familiar with the assailant – do a “disservice to the families and to the community because it puts out additional information that hasn't been vetted.”
“Ultimately, detectives on scene have the information,” Snell said over the weekend. “The people that are working this case from all three agencies…they're the best and the brightest and they have the most up-to-date resources.”
Snell also confirmed investigators are withholding particular information from the public in an effort to catch the quadruple murderer, including a profile of the suspect and other evidence they may have recovered in the two weeks since the killings were first place.
“It will potentially put more fear, more suspicion on a wide variety of people versus if we use that to really refine where we're at in our investigation,” Snell said. “I think that will be more pertinent.”
“And so if we just provide information to the public, I just don't think that that's going to be a wise choice,” he added.
Investigators believe Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Chapin were stabbed to death in their sleep by an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife.
Two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the attacks but left unharmed, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, have been ruled out as suspects. Investigators have also ruled out a link between the quadruple murder and the murder of a neighbor’s dog in the same area a few weeks before the death of the four university students.