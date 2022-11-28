'Disservice To Families & Community': State Police Reject Rumors Surrounding University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder, Refuse To Release Fresh Info To Public

The Idaho State Police investigating the murder of four University of Idaho students have slammed unfounded rumors spreading about the killings while also refusing to release fresh information about the case to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come roughly 14 days after Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in their off-campus home, a top official for the department has criticized the rampant speculation surrounding the case as a “disserve” to the families of the victims and the greater Moscow, Idaho community where the killings took place.