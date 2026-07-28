Hunter Biden Calls Trump a 'True Existential Threat to Democracy' While Defending Nick Fuentes Interview

Hunter, who received a presidential pardon from his father for his financial and drug-related crimes, has become an outspoken political pundit in recent months. As part of his ongoing media tour, he sat down with Fuentes on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.

In defense of the criticism, Hunter argued more attention should be turned on Trump. He wrote on X, "I also believe there is one true existential threat to this democracy and his name is Donald Trump."

As a result, Hunter values conversations with other individuals who oppose Trump, even if they hold views he personally considers abhorrent.

He added, "(Fuentes') views on race and women are antithetical to mine. What he has said about the Holocaust and Nazism is indefensible. He is also demonstrably persuasive, and he has a bullhorn that no amount of cancellation has taken from him. A million-plus people listen to him. I wanted to hear it myself instead of reading what I am supposed to think about it."