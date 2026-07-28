Hunter Biden Calls Trump a 'True Existential Threat to Democracy' While Defending Nick Fuentes Interview
July 28 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden has given an existential verdict on President Donald Trump following his interview with conservative Nick Fuentes.
The son of former President Joe Biden argued one of the greatest issues in modern American politics is the lack of communication from both sides. While critics raised concern over Hunter's interview with Fuentes, 27, citing the content creator's vocal bigoted beliefs, the 56-year-old argued it was a conversation in good faith, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hunter Biden Lashes Out at President Trump
Hunter, who received a presidential pardon from his father for his financial and drug-related crimes, has become an outspoken political pundit in recent months. As part of his ongoing media tour, he sat down with Fuentes on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.
In defense of the criticism, Hunter argued more attention should be turned on Trump. He wrote on X, "I also believe there is one true existential threat to this democracy and his name is Donald Trump."
As a result, Hunter values conversations with other individuals who oppose Trump, even if they hold views he personally considers abhorrent.
He added, "(Fuentes') views on race and women are antithetical to mine. What he has said about the Holocaust and Nazism is indefensible. He is also demonstrably persuasive, and he has a bullhorn that no amount of cancellation has taken from him. A million-plus people listen to him. I wanted to hear it myself instead of reading what I am supposed to think about it."
Hunter Biden Seeks 'Common Ground'
Hunter suggested they cannot begin to combat each other on those individual policy positions while Trump is still in office. As a result, he claimed, it was in both sides' best interests to engage in meaningful conversation about the president's power.
He wrote, "People stop talking. They stop talking, so they stop knowing each other. They stop knowing each other, so they fear each other. They fear each other, so they hate each other. You break that chain at the first link, not the last."
In an effort to look at the long-term issue, Hunter sought "common ground." He also criticized people who only seek alliances with others that hold identical values. "You have already handed (Trump) the country," he argued.
Hunter welcomed conversation from those he disagrees with, inviting other Trump-hating conservatives to speak with him.
Nick Fuentes Tells Followers: 'Vote Democrat'
Fuentes is known for his radical right opinions, but those often also diverge from Trump's own far-right policies.
Notably, Fuentes came out as a Holocaust denier, and he called Adolf Hitler "awesome." Previously, he's also stated, "a lot of women want to be raped."
However, Hunter stressed he does not hold those similar views.
During their conversation, the pair focused on their personal qualms with the president. Fuentes even encouraged his own followers to "vote Democrat" in the upcoming midterm elections. He took aim at Trump's "corruption" and expressed hope for yet another impeachment of the MAGA movement leader.
Hunter Biden Receives Public Praise
While he received some negative feedback, Hunter was also praised by members of the public for his willingness to listen, including Trump supporters.
One individual wrote, "I voted for Trump 3 times & even though I am ashamed of it now, I won't lie about it... When I criticize him and his administration, I always tell people it is coming from a former Trump voter hoping it will make them open their eyes even just a little..."
Another person said, "I love this. Thank you. The way you use your words helps me filter the confusion around us, the nonsense I can let consume me, the outrage I feel at times, most times… and calms me, brings me back to center. And I remember…This is what I'm fighting for."