EXCLUSIVE: Memoir War! Hugh Jackman and Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Racing to Drop Explosive Tell-Alls After Nasty Divorce and Cheating Rumors
Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce just took another nasty turn.
Since their split was finalized, the battle between the exes is shaping up to be a case of "He wrote, she wrote," as the two are each planning to write a memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Divorce Fuels High-Stakes Book War
"Their divorce got contentious," said a source, "so there's no doubt there will be competition when it comes to them having memoirs out at the same time."
Publishing insiders said a fierce bidding war is raging over the rights to the tattletale tome penned by Furness, 70. Her side of her 27-year marriage to the Wolverine star is sure to be a best-seller, sources predicted.
As for Jackman, 57, he reportedly started working on his memoir two years ago, around the time the couple announced their separation.
Furness filed for divorce in May 2025, and it was finalized in June.
Rival Memoirs Promise Divorce Drama
The source said: "It will be interesting to see what each writes about the breakup.
"Will one of them slam the other? Will someone take the high road? Maybe they'll both dish on the divorce. Or maybe they'll both be totally diplomatic.
"However it turns out, the fact that they'll be going head-to-head with memoirs spells drama."