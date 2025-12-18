Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Memoir War! Hugh Jackman and Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Racing to Drop Explosive Tell-Alls After Nasty Divorce and Cheating Rumors

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee are in a memoir war as explosive divorce rumors and cheating claims grow.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee are racing to drop memoirs after their explosive divorce.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce just took another nasty turn.

Since their split was finalized, the battle between the exes is shaping up to be a case of "He wrote, she wrote," as the two are each planning to write a memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Divorce Fuels High-Stakes Book War

Sources said Deborra-Lee Furness' memoir is sparking a rights bidding war.
Source: MEGA

"Their divorce got contentious," said a source, "so there's no doubt there will be competition when it comes to them having memoirs out at the same time."

Publishing insiders said a fierce bidding war is raging over the rights to the tattletale tome penned by Furness, 70. Her side of her 27-year marriage to the Wolverine star is sure to be a best-seller, sources predicted.

As for Jackman, 57, he reportedly started working on his memoir two years ago, around the time the couple announced their separation.

Furness filed for divorce in May 2025, and it was finalized in June.

Rival Memoirs Promise Divorce Drama

Hugh Jackman is 'also writing a breakup memoir, setting up head-to-head drama.'
Source: MEGA

The source said: "It will be interesting to see what each writes about the breakup.

"Will one of them slam the other? Will someone take the high road? Maybe they'll both dish on the divorce. Or maybe they'll both be totally diplomatic.

"However it turns out, the fact that they'll be going head-to-head with memoirs spells drama."

