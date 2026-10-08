EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern Slammed by Fans Over 'Lazy' Streaming Cash Grab
Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Under siege, Howard Stern's new HBO Max show has been shredded by critics and insiders who see it as a crass cash grab and sympathy platform for the controversial shock jock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
There has been no disclosure of just how big a bag the Mouth That Roared brought home for the show, which debuted to almost universal boos, but the 72-year-old radio icon is already taking home a whopping $100million annual paycheck – in the same year he has laid off a staggering 56 employees with marginal severance packages.
Stern’s Return Slammed by Former Fans
"If it seems like a cold-hearted slap in the face, that's because it's exactly what it is," a source said.
The show was blasted for being a lazy layup, laced with rehashed content from his similarly slammed SiriusXM show and a place for Stern to bash the criticism he's received for coldly cutting his staff – and playing his once-loyal fans for fools.
"I stopped listening at the 50-minute mark after hearing Howard complain about the summer drama, bragging about his new deal, imitating his father in that stupid voice, making noises, and Gary [Dell'Abate] talking about his bowel movements. Theme of the morning was that Howard is a victim."
Another former fan wrote: "I was a regular listener for about 6 years prior to this year. At this point, I hope they just cancel his contract. This is embarrassing."
Fans Fume Over Stern Show Cuts
Stern was slammed in August after news surfaced that the Sirius radio show would cut its original promise of three episodes a week down to a single airing – and with fans only receiving the news after they had renewed their subscriptions.
"Are they really replaying this one sucky show all week and a TV show? By Thursday, that one show will have run 6-8 times," another listener complained.
The rocked jock was also blasted for not addressing the layoffs, which included several favorite on-air personalities who were at Stern's side for years.
Stern Accused of Showing ‘True Colors’
"They let go of Benjy Bronk, who had been a huge figure on the show," one insider said of the writer and producer who worked for Howard for more than 25 years. "He's one of the most talented guys there."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a long line of staffers has come forward to paint Stern as a cheap, petty, vengeful monster who makes former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres look like Mr. Rogers.
"This disastrous show makes it clear Howard's top priority is lining his own pockets," a source shared. "People are really seeing his true colors right now – it's number one or no one."