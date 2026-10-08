EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern Slammed by Fans Over 'Lazy' Streaming Cash Grab

"If it seems like a cold-hearted slap in the face, that's because it's exactly what it is," a source said.

The show was blasted for being a lazy layup, laced with rehashed content from his similarly slammed SiriusXM show and a place for Stern to bash the criticism he's received for coldly cutting his staff – and playing his once-loyal fans for fools.

"I stopped listening at the 50-minute mark after hearing Howard complain about the summer drama, bragging about his new deal, imitating his father in that stupid voice, making noises, and Gary [Dell'Abate] talking about his bowel movements. Theme of the morning was that Howard is a victim."

Another former fan wrote: "I was a regular listener for about 6 years prior to this year. At this point, I hope they just cancel his contract. This is embarrassing."