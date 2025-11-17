EXCLUSIVE: How John Fetterman Hoodwinked 'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki into Taping a Brutal Takedown on Dr. Oz Before 2022 Election

Fetterman shares, "There was some concern among the staff that Snooki would be upset when she learned what the ad was for and claim she had been manipulated, which was basically true. They were worried about copyright and thought the tweet had to be vetted by legal. Brendan was on the call and could not believe what he was hearing," referring to campaign manager Brendan McPhillips.

"I was like, 'Guys, do we think this is funny? Is it effective?' Yes. We don’t need a legal check. I don’t need to hear ten reasons why we shouldn’t do this just to be safe. Just f------ tweet it," McPhillips declared.

The campaign went on to put out a 47-second TikTok video of Polizzi delivering her message to Oz white standing in her home closet.

"Fortunately, Snooki had no problem with it," Fetterman says about the TV star's unwitting part in his successful race, as he went on to trounce Oz in the November 2022 general election.