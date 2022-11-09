Serving Crudités! John Fetterman's Campaign Team Mocks Dr. Oz's Grocery Gaffe Before Winning Pennsylvania Senate Race

In April, a campaign video of the TV personality went viral showing Oz botching the name of a Redner's grocery store (which he pronounced Wegner's) as he shopped for vegetables to make a "crudité" platter.

"Inflation is hurting American families," the video was captioned via Twitter. "Under Joe Biden, gas prices are skyrocketing and food prices are rising. We must stop the reckless spending. This is outrageous! Thanks a lot, Joe."

After the viral gaffe in Oz's 38-second video, the Fetterman campaign said it reaped a $500,000 fundraising influx in just 24 hours seemingly because the clip suddenly recirculated online.