How Did Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Meet? Inside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes' Romance

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are engaged, turning a friendship that began through their former spouses into a new chapter for the pair.

The couple announced their engagement on October 21, 2026, revealing that Shue proposed in spring 2026 after more than three years together.

The news came shortly after Fiebig’s former husband, T.J. Holmes, and Shue’s former wife, Amy Robach, married in Arkansas in September.

Shue, 59, and Fiebig, 48, had known each other socially before either became romantically involved with the other. Shue told PEOPLE their eventual relationship grew from an unlikely circumstance that gave them both someone to lean on.

"I don't know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending,” he said, describing their meeting as "freak luck."