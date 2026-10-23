How Did Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Meet? Inside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes' Romance
Oct. 23 2026, Updated 4:39 a.m. ET
Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are engaged, turning a friendship that began through their former spouses into a new chapter for the pair.
The couple announced their engagement on October 21, 2026, revealing that Shue proposed in spring 2026 after more than three years together.
The news came shortly after Fiebig’s former husband, T.J. Holmes, and Shue’s former wife, Amy Robach, married in Arkansas in September.
Shue, 59, and Fiebig, 48, had known each other socially before either became romantically involved with the other. Shue told PEOPLE their eventual relationship grew from an unlikely circumstance that gave them both someone to lean on.
"I don't know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending,” he said, describing their meeting as "freak luck."
A Friendship Formed Through Their Former Spouses
Shue and Fiebig first crossed paths because of their then-spouses. Robach and Holmes became co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know in 2020, and the two couples spent time together socially.
Fiebig attended a 2017 birthday celebration for Shue alongside Robach and several of Holmes' Good Morning America colleagues, according to PEOPLE.
At the time, neither Shue nor Fiebig could have known that their friendship would eventually become something more.
The dynamic changed in late 2022, when photos of Robach and Holmes together sparked widespread attention.
Both couples were already separated by that point, although those separations had not yet been publicly announced. Holmes later said he and Robach were already in divorce proceedings when the photos surfaced.
From Support to Romance
As their respective marriages came to an end, Shue and Fiebig grew closer. Shue told PEOPLE that the two connected during a difficult period when they "both needed a friend."
Their friendship eventually became romantic in 2023. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in December of that year, while Page Six reported they had been dating for roughly six months.
The couple largely kept their relationship private at first. They made their red carpet debut at the Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala in New York City in December 2024, about a year after news of their romance emerged.
Robach and Holmes' Relationship Timeline
Robach and Holmes’ relationship became public in November 2022 after photographs of the co-hosts together circulated. The revelation drew intense scrutiny because their marital separations had not yet been made public.
The former GMA3 co-hosts were temporarily removed from the program in December 2022 before ABC announced their departures in January 2023. They later launched the Amy & T.J. podcast and continued their relationship in the public eye.
Robach and Holmes became engaged in 2025 and married in a private Arkansas ceremony on September 19, 2026, according to PEOPLE. Their marriage preceded the October announcement of Shue and Fiebig's engagement by several weeks.
Shue Calls Finding Fiebig an 'Extraordinary Gift'
Shue, best known for playing Billy Campbell on Melrose Place, has described his relationship with Fiebig as the result of personal growth following the end of his marriage to Robach.
Reflecting on their engagement, he told PEOPLE that he had to confront his own role in his failed marriage and better understand what mattered to him in a relationship. He called finding Fiebig "an extraordinary gift."
The couple's romance became public nearly a year after Robach and Holmes' relationship made headlines.