Tone-Deaf! House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Soaks Up The Sun In Italy As Americans Face Travel Madness & Sky-High Gas Prices

Nancy, 82, was seen gazing down at her red iPhone with her sunglasses still on, appearing to catch a mid-afternoon nap as Paul, 82, rested alongside her.

She was also photographed during a stroll on the sand with her son Paul Pelosi Jr., 53.

During their seemingly rejuvenating stay, both Nancy and Paul appeared to be in good spirits and they were even seen living it up with Andrea Bocelli and his wife.