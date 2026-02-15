EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Hollywood's Narco Nepos — Radar Breaks Down Why So Many Famous Families Have Been Ripped Apart by Drugs

Charlie Sheen

Both Charlie Sheen and his dad, Martin Sheen, are notorious addicts, but that didn't stop them from continually clashing over it.

The 85-year-old, who drank so much on the set of Apocalypse Now that it led to a heart attack at age 36, turned Charlie in to police following a 1998 cocaine overdose.

"It felt like the biggest betrayal," the nepo baby confessed.

Besides coke, Charlie also abused booze and crack, which his father says led to "some very difficult times" between them.

"As a family you never get used to it. It is a rollercoaster ride," Martin, a self-described recovering alcoholic, said during Charlie's very public 2011 meltdown, when he bragged he was immune to addiction because his veins were filled with "tiger blood."

It wasn't until a heartbreaking 2017 incident with Charlie's own daughter Sami – when he left the now-21-year-old feeling let down – that he finally got sober and realized the extreme turmoil he'd put Martin through.

"I can't imagine being my dad," the Platoon alum, 60, admitted. "I really hurt the people I love."