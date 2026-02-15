EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Hollywood's Narco Nepos — Radar Breaks Down Why So Many Famous Families Have Been Ripped Apart by Drugs
Feb. 15 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner's shocking deaths came after they spent nearly two decades trying to get their son and accused killer, Nick Reiner, 32, help for his addiction to meth, cocaine and heroin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sadly, the couple's nightmare struggle with a child's substance abuse is a sad reality for many other Hollywood families.
Charlie Sheen
Both Charlie Sheen and his dad, Martin Sheen, are notorious addicts, but that didn't stop them from continually clashing over it.
The 85-year-old, who drank so much on the set of Apocalypse Now that it led to a heart attack at age 36, turned Charlie in to police following a 1998 cocaine overdose.
"It felt like the biggest betrayal," the nepo baby confessed.
Besides coke, Charlie also abused booze and crack, which his father says led to "some very difficult times" between them.
"As a family you never get used to it. It is a rollercoaster ride," Martin, a self-described recovering alcoholic, said during Charlie's very public 2011 meltdown, when he bragged he was immune to addiction because his veins were filled with "tiger blood."
It wasn't until a heartbreaking 2017 incident with Charlie's own daughter Sami – when he left the now-21-year-old feeling let down – that he finally got sober and realized the extreme turmoil he'd put Martin through.
"I can't imagine being my dad," the Platoon alum, 60, admitted. "I really hurt the people I love."
Redmond O'Neal
Forty-year-old Redmond O'Neal ne'er-do-well blames his late parents, Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal, for his dark descent into the devastating world of drugs.
"I never wanted any attention," he said of being shoved into the spotlight, noting that explosive fights with his dad only compounded his struggles.
The redheaded scion first turned to narcotics, including heroin, as a teen, as a way to cope. Soon, he was cycling in and out of treatment facilities.
"He's been in rehabs all over the United States and Mexico," the Love Story star once lamented.
Redmond also racked up numerous criminal charges over the years – some allegedly committed alongside his dad.
In 2008, father and son were busted together after police found meth at their Malibu home.
"I'm a hopeless father," Ryan later admitted.
When Fawcett died in 2009 at age 62, she left $4.5 million for Redmond's health care – but allowed him free access to the interest the fortune generated.
Yet by 2018, he committed armed robbery during a chaotic crime spree that also saw him stab two men.
He's been locked away in a psychiatric hospital ever since, which caused him to miss his 82-year-old dad's funeral in 2023.
Like Nick Reiner, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. But a recent ruling claims he is now competent to stand trial, so attempted murder charges are finally moving forward.
Cameron Douglas
Once an aspiring actor, now a convicted felon who spent years behind bars, Cameron Douglas chose drugs over a relationship with dad, Michael Douglas.
"I got a call from my father saying essentially you can fall in line with what I'm about to lay out for you or you can go off on your own," Cameron, 47, recalls of being confronted by the Wall Street star about his raging liquid cocaine and heroin addictions. "And I chose the latter."
He admitted he began smoking pot and experimenting with mushrooms and acid when he was 13 and tried crystal meth at 17 before sinking deep into substance abuse, using up to three times an hour. Eventually, he became a dealer himself.
He and his father "stopped talking for quite a while," said Cameron, after a desperate Michael unsuccessfully hired two men to force him into rehab.
"You start blaming yourself," said the 81-year-old, who went to rehab himself in 1992 for booze and drugs.
In 2009, after three prior arrests and a string of robberies for which he was never caught, the Hollywood heir was cuffed for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and served seven brutal years in prison.
He's now sober and even costarred with his dad in the new drama flick Looking Through Water.
Hopper Penn
Hopper Penn's father, Sean Penn, 65, confessed to self-medicating with Ambien and double vodka tonics before noon, so it's not surprising his 32-year-old son has also struggled with substance abuse.
The Oscar winner's look-alike offspring, whose mother is Sean's ex-wife Robin Wright, 59, began spiraling into substance abuse after falling in with the wrong crowd as a teen.
"He was strict, and I was always getting into trouble," the model and actor said about Sean. "We butted heads for a long time."
Despite his dad's tough love, he still struggled with a variety of illicit substances.
"Meth was the main one that brought me down," admitted Hopper. "I went to rehab because I woke up in [the] hospital and my dad said, 'Rehab? Or bus bench?'"
Hopper chose rehab, but later relapsed.
In 2018, Hopper, who was by then an adult, was charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop in Nebraska, during which police allegedly found marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
He later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of attempt of a felony.
Chelsea O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell's rocky relationship with her daughter hit a new low in 2025 when 28-year-old Chelsea was tossed in the slammer.
Following three felony arrests, including multiple charges for possession of methamphetamine within a matter of months, Chelsea was slapped with six years of probation.
But after she violated the sentence's terms this past fall, authorities in Wisconsin locked her up.
"When I called Rosie to ask her to bail me out, she told me flat out, 'You belong in there,'" Chelsea, who has four kids, claimed. She remains behind bars.
She and her famous mother, 63, have long been at odds.
Dealing with mental health issues that allegedly made her act erratically, Chelsea was kicked out of the house as a teenager, igniting an on-again, off-again estrangement from the former talk show queen.
Soon after, an overdose reportedly landed her in the hospital – though she claimed her stay was due to a miscarriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal last year, Rosie supposedly cut Chelsea out of her $80 million will, prompting the current inmate to file to change her last name.
"Addiction took over her life," said the comedian. "She faces a scary future."
Grace Kelley
Grace Kelley, the daughter of country star Wynonna Judd, has battled personal demons for the last decade – and blames her mom for her addiction issues.
"She's done some messed-up stuff," alleged the 29-year-old, who accuses the singer of overlooking abuse by relatives and having her "snatched, blindfolded and dropped off" at various facilities as a teen.
Since 2017, when she pleaded guilty to making and selling meth, Kelley has been in a tailspin, which has landed her in prison on various narcotics charges.
But she hit a breaking point in 2024. After three arrests and a shocking carjacking fueled by "bad drugs" that made her hallucinate, the celeb kid got sober at last.
But she still hasn't been in touch with her mommy dearest. According to Kelley, the Have Mercy singer, 61, currently has a restraining order against her.
"So is my mom rich? Yeah, she's so rich that she was able to sweep me under the rug," the seemingly reformed wild child shares. "We'll just say she's a good performer. She was never a mother."