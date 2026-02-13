Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hollywood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood on Hold! Radar Names the A-Listers Who Have Sworn Off Smartphones — And Reveals Why They Are Offline

hollywood a listers swear off smartphones radar reveals
Source: MEGA

Hollywood A-listers have sworn off smartphones, with Radar detailing why they choose to stay offline.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Don't try to get in touch with these celebs via text. They've sworn off smartphones!

Here, RadarOnline.com can reveal why they're offline.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift told Jimmy Fallon she forgot to text Ed Sheeran about her engagement because he was not in her contacts.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift told Jimmy Fallon she forgot to text Ed Sheeran about her engagement because he was not in her contacts.

Article continues below advertisement

Ed Sheeran

Thirty-four-year-old Ed Sheeran learned of his dear friend Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce the same way the rest of the world did.

Explaining that she scrolled through her texts to notify her loved ones, Swift told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that she neglected to inform Sheeran because he wasn't in her contacts.

"You have to email him, and if you want to FaceTime him, he has to find an iPad. They have to give it to him like he's a child that you give the iPad to," joked the 35-year-old, adding she was devastated when she realized she hadn't told her pal. "When the news came out, I was like, 'Oh, my God! We forgot to call Ed.'"

Michael Cera

An early experience with a friend who was glued to his device during a lunch turned 37-year-old Michael Cera off.

"For the whole meal he was typing emails, and I sat there lonely and bored," the Barbie star told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that not having a smartphone was "a conscious choice, because I feel a bit of fear about it honestly, like I'd really lose control of my waking life."

Justin Bieber

Singer and new dad, Justin Bieber, 31, told Billboard in 2021 that he doesn't own a cell phone for his own mental health.

"I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything," he explained.

"That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart wants to help people, but I can't do everything." More recently, however, the Sorry singer has been spotted with a phone.

Article continues below advertisement
Miley Cyrus said Dolly Parton communicates by fax, with messages scanned and sent as texts.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus said Dolly Parton communicates by fax, with messages scanned and sent as texts.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton

Keeping it old school. Country legend Dolly Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, 33, described how she communicates with the 80-year-old.

"We do use the phone," Cyrus told Late Night host Seth Meyers. "But she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me. And it's always signed." The Wrecking Ball singer went on to say that she appreciates the messages. "You know that she took the time."

Christopher Walken

"I don't have a cell phone or a computer," 82-year-old Christopher Walken admitted to talk show host Stephen Colbert.

After saying that he came to the technology too late and would be embarrassed to have a 10-year-old be more adept at it than he could be, he reasoned: "Cell phones are a bit like a watch. If you need one, somebody else has got it." He's not wrong.

Article continues below advertisement
David Furnish handles Elton John's Instagram as the singer avoids owning a smartphone.
Source: MEGA

David Furnish handles Elton John's Instagram as the singer avoids owning a smartphone.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
dilbert creator scott adams tragic prostate cancer battle

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dilbert' Creator's Tragic Last Days — Inside Cartoonist Scott Adams' Brutal Prostate Cancer Fight Before His Passing At 68

Britney's sister Jamie faced backlash for giving her daughter the same vehicle involved in a near-fatal crash.

EXCLUSIVE: Oops She Did It Again! Britney's Sister Jamie Hammered for Giving Daughter Same Vehicle That Nearly Killed Her

Elton John

He has people for that. Elton John has an assistant to take care of his calls, he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I just don't want one," the 78-year-old insisted on getting his own device. "I'm a Luddite."

His husband, David Furnish, 63, handles his Instagram.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.