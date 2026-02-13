EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood on Hold! Radar Names the A-Listers Who Have Sworn Off Smartphones — And Reveals Why They Are Offline

Ed Sheeran

Thirty-four-year-old Ed Sheeran learned of his dear friend Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce the same way the rest of the world did.

Explaining that she scrolled through her texts to notify her loved ones, Swift told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that she neglected to inform Sheeran because he wasn't in her contacts.

"You have to email him, and if you want to FaceTime him, he has to find an iPad. They have to give it to him like he's a child that you give the iPad to," joked the 35-year-old, adding she was devastated when she realized she hadn't told her pal. "When the news came out, I was like, 'Oh, my God! We forgot to call Ed.'"

Michael Cera

An early experience with a friend who was glued to his device during a lunch turned 37-year-old Michael Cera off.

"For the whole meal he was typing emails, and I sat there lonely and bored," the Barbie star told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that not having a smartphone was "a conscious choice, because I feel a bit of fear about it honestly, like I'd really lose control of my waking life."

Justin Bieber

Singer and new dad, Justin Bieber, 31, told Billboard in 2021 that he doesn't own a cell phone for his own mental health.

"I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything," he explained.

"That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart wants to help people, but I can't do everything." More recently, however, the Sorry singer has been spotted with a phone.