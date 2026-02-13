EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood on Hold! Radar Names the A-Listers Who Have Sworn Off Smartphones — And Reveals Why They Are Offline
Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Don't try to get in touch with these celebs via text. They've sworn off smartphones!
Here, RadarOnline.com can reveal why they're offline.
Ed Sheeran
Thirty-four-year-old Ed Sheeran learned of his dear friend Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce the same way the rest of the world did.
Explaining that she scrolled through her texts to notify her loved ones, Swift told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that she neglected to inform Sheeran because he wasn't in her contacts.
"You have to email him, and if you want to FaceTime him, he has to find an iPad. They have to give it to him like he's a child that you give the iPad to," joked the 35-year-old, adding she was devastated when she realized she hadn't told her pal. "When the news came out, I was like, 'Oh, my God! We forgot to call Ed.'"
Michael Cera
An early experience with a friend who was glued to his device during a lunch turned 37-year-old Michael Cera off.
"For the whole meal he was typing emails, and I sat there lonely and bored," the Barbie star told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that not having a smartphone was "a conscious choice, because I feel a bit of fear about it honestly, like I'd really lose control of my waking life."
Justin Bieber
Singer and new dad, Justin Bieber, 31, told Billboard in 2021 that he doesn't own a cell phone for his own mental health.
"I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything," he explained.
"That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart wants to help people, but I can't do everything." More recently, however, the Sorry singer has been spotted with a phone.
Dolly Parton
Keeping it old school. Country legend Dolly Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, 33, described how she communicates with the 80-year-old.
"We do use the phone," Cyrus told Late Night host Seth Meyers. "But she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me. And it's always signed." The Wrecking Ball singer went on to say that she appreciates the messages. "You know that she took the time."
Christopher Walken
"I don't have a cell phone or a computer," 82-year-old Christopher Walken admitted to talk show host Stephen Colbert.
After saying that he came to the technology too late and would be embarrassed to have a 10-year-old be more adept at it than he could be, he reasoned: "Cell phones are a bit like a watch. If you need one, somebody else has got it." He's not wrong.
Elton John
He has people for that. Elton John has an assistant to take care of his calls, he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I just don't want one," the 78-year-old insisted on getting his own device. "I'm a Luddite."
His husband, David Furnish, 63, handles his Instagram.