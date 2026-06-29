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Home > Exclusives > Bob Crane
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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Slain 'Hogan's Heroes' Star Bob Crane's Unsolved Murder — And His Son's Eerie Theory on 'Only Person Who Stood to Gain Anything' From His Death

Bob Crane was found dead on June 29, 1978.
Source: CBS;UNSPLASH

Bob Crane was found dead on June 29, 1978.

June 29 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

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The unsolved mystery of Bob Crane's murder has plagued his family since he was found bludgeoned to death with an electric cord wrapped around his neck on June 29, 1978.

On the 48th anniversary of the slain Hogan's Heroes actor's death, RadarOnline.com revisits the shocking cold case and his son's eerie theory on who may have done it.

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One Clear Suspect in Bob Crane's Murder

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Bob Crane friend John Henry Carpenter was suspected of his murder.
Source: Scottsdale Police Department

Bob Crane friend John Henry Carpenter was suspected of his murder.

The investigation into Crane's murder hit roadblocks from the start. The police department in Scottsdale, Ariz., did not have a homicide division at the time and DNA testing was not also not yet available in the late 1970s.

Years later, John Henry Carpenter – who was the actor's friend, a video equipment salesman and allegedly the last person to see him alive – was arrested and put on trial in connection with Crane's murder.

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John Henry Carpenter was acquitted in connection with Bob Crane's murder in 1994.
Source: Scottsdale Police Department

John Henry Carpenter was acquitted in connection with Bob Crane's murder in 1994.

Investigators were first led to Carpenter after discovering the Hollywood star had a number of personal videos of sexual encounters with women that reportedly involved the two of them.

Among other evidence found as the case progressed were trace amounts of blood that matched Crane's blood type found in Carpenter's rental car and a photo of a speck in the vehicle that was believed to potentially be brain tissue – an allegation that defense argued was not possible to prove.

There was also said to be tension – or even an end – to their friendship just prior to Crane's death.

While the official murder weapon was never discovered, it was additionally theorized that the Hogan's Heroes star was killed with a camera tripod.

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John Henry Carpenter Acquitted of Murder

Bob Crane was separated from wife Patricia Olson at the time.
Source: MEGA

Bob Crane was separated from wife Patricia Olson at the time.

Carpenter would not be arrested until June 1992, ahead of his high-profile trial on a first-degree murder charge.

However, due to lack of proof beyond a shadow of a doubt, Carpenter was acquitted in 1994.

"My life is back together again after 16 years," he said at the time, per the Tampa Bay Times.

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Robert Crane Jr. Blames Stepmother

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Robert Crane Jr. claimed his stepmother stood to 'gain' from his father's death.
Source: Scottsdale Police Department

Robert Crane Jr. claimed his stepmother stood to 'gain' from his father's death.

But Robert Crane Jr. was not convinced of Carpenter's guilt. In fact, he had a disturbing theory of his own for who may have been involved – his stepmother, Patricia Olson.

"She was the ONLY one who stood to gain anything from my dad’s death!" Crane Jr. said of Olson – also known as Sigrid Valdis – in a resurfaced 2016 interview from Radar. "She inherited everything!"

Olson, who was also an actress known for playing "Hilda" on Hogan's Heroes, was separated from Crane at the time of his untimely death.

"This was CLEARLY a murder of passion," Crane Jr. added at the time. "There were vicious blows to the head. SHE would have the passion to do that!"

Crane Jr. also claimed that he "pushed hard" for police to launch an investigation into her at the time but "nothing came of it."

Olson was never charged or formally investigated in connection with the murder. She passed away in 2007.

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