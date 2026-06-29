EXCLUSIVE: Inside Slain 'Hogan's Heroes' Star Bob Crane's Unsolved Murder — And His Son's Eerie Theory on 'Only Person Who Stood to Gain Anything' From His Death

But Robert Crane Jr. was not convinced of Carpenter's guilt. In fact, he had a disturbing theory of his own for who may have been involved – his stepmother, Patricia Olson.

"She was the ONLY one who stood to gain anything from my dad’s death!" Crane Jr. said of Olson – also known as Sigrid Valdis – in a resurfaced 2016 interview from Radar. "She inherited everything!"

Olson, who was also an actress known for playing "Hilda" on Hogan's Heroes, was separated from Crane at the time of his untimely death.

"This was CLEARLY a murder of passion," Crane Jr. added at the time. "There were vicious blows to the head. SHE would have the passion to do that!"

Crane Jr. also claimed that he "pushed hard" for police to launch an investigation into her at the time but "nothing came of it."

Olson was never charged or formally investigated in connection with the murder. She passed away in 2007.