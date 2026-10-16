Hillary Clinton Admits Infamous Near-Fainting Episode at 9/11 Memorial Was a 'Mistake' — After Ignoring Doctors' Orders to Stop Campaigning

Clinton was campaigning against President Donald Trump at the time. She was spotted on video being led by her team into a black sprinter van near Ground Zero. A speaker at the event could be heard addressing the crowd in the background as Clinton stumbled toward the vehicle. Those around her quickly attempted to prop her up.

10 years later, Clinton spoke with Kara Swisher on their new joint podcast, admitting she was diagnosed with pneumonia and the doctors wanted her to take "five or six days off."

The former secretary of state added, "I said, ‘I can’t do that.’ And my doctor said, ‘Well, that’s what you should do.’ And I thought, ‘Well, yeah, that’s what I should do.’ But I’m campaigning, and I have to show up on 9/11 because it means a lot to me since, as you know, I was a senator (during the attacks). So, I kept going, which was a mistake.