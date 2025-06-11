Your tip
Hillary Clinton Disables Comments on Her L.A. Riots Post Over MAGA Troll Fears — As City Burns and Woke Mayor Slaps Curfew on Residents

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton has blocked comments on an X post condemning President Trump in order to stop abuse from MAGA trolls.

June 11 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Hillary Clinton stemmed a torrent of MAGA abuse by blocking the comments on a post slamming President Trump for deploying the National Guard to "peaceful" demonstrations in Los Angeles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal 77-year-old Clinton, who served as Secretary of State under President Obama, provoked the MAGA online contingent on Tuesday June 10 by releasing a statement detailing her thoughts on Trump's move.

Clinton Disables Comments

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Clinton blocked comments on her post but MAGA followers still laid into her while quoting her statement.

She hit out: "California Governor Newsom didn't request the National Guard be deployed to his state following peaceful demonstrations.

"Trump sent them anyway. It's the first time in 60 years a president has made that choice.

"Trump's goal isn't to keep Californians safe. His goal is to cause chaos, because chaos is good for Trump."

Social media users noticed Clinton turned off the comments on her post, not allowing anyone to reply to her opinion.

Source: @hillaryclinton;X

Clinton's tweet riled MAGA supporters.

However, they could still quote tweet and expressed their displeasure with the one-time Democrat nominee for president.

"A public figure and a fraud like herself shouldn't be able to lock her replies," wrote one, tagging X CEO Elon Musk at the end.

"Turn on your replies. Let the world really see what we think about what you've got to say," another commented.

Another asked: "Ever notice that only leftists disable comments?"

"Nothing shouts accountability like limiting comments," added another conservative.

One more questioner asked what was on everyone's mind: "Why are you hiding from comments?"

Military Presense

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to the riots has sparked fury.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the military will stay in Los Angeles for 60 days to combat violent "rioters, looters and thugs'" during the immigration riots.

The chaos began on Friday when anti-ICE protesters seized on a handful of police raids across the city, taking to the streets to burn cars and march against what they say are unfair deportations.

Local business owners are outraged as destructive looters continue to target downtown stores as the protests rage on.

Trump Protests

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Protestors have taken to the streets to show their feelings on Trump's policies.

President Trump is deploying another 2,000 National Guard troops, along with 700 Marines, to L.A. today after Monday June 9 marked a fourth day of destructive protests.

California has filed a lawsuit over the use of National Guard troops following the first deployment, telling reporters that Trump had 'trampled' the state's sovereignty.

Los Angeles has been put on lockdown after mayor Karen Bass finally caved and declared a local emergency.

The riot-ravaged Downtown area will be a no-go zone from 8pm to 6am on Tuesday through Wednesday June 11 after violent demonstrators set fire to cars, looted buildings and attacked officers with rocks, fireworks and cement bricks in harrowing scenes of destruction.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Rioters have torched police cars.

Bass said the curfew is expected to last several days and will encompass a square mile radius around the epicenter of the violence in Downtown L.A.

"If you do not live or work in downtown LA avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted," Bass said.

For five days rioters have wreaked havoc on communities as they railed against Trump's efforts to rid the city of illegal migrants.

They were only further enraged when Trump gave orders to send 700 Marines and 4,100 National Guard troops in to take over policing efforts and assist the LAPD.

