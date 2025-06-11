Hillary Clinton Disables Comments on Her L.A. Riots Post Over MAGA Troll Fears — As City Burns and Woke Mayor Slaps Curfew on Residents

RadarOnline.com can reveal 77-year-old Clinton, who served as Secretary of State under President Obama , provoked the MAGA online contingent on Tuesday June 10 by releasing a statement detailing her thoughts on Trump's move.

Hillary Clinton stemmed a torrent of MAGA abuse by blocking the comments on a post slamming President Trump for deploying the National Guard to "peaceful" demonstrations in Los Angeles .

Clinton blocked comments on her post but MAGA followers still laid into her while quoting her statement.

She hit out: "California Governor Newsom didn't request the National Guard be deployed to his state following peaceful demonstrations.

"Trump sent them anyway. It's the first time in 60 years a president has made that choice.

"Trump's goal isn't to keep Californians safe. His goal is to cause chaos, because chaos is good for Trump."

Social media users noticed Clinton turned off the comments on her post, not allowing anyone to reply to her opinion.