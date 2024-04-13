Heidi Klum Not Close With Sofia Vergara Behind the Scenes of 'America's Got Talent': Report

America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara allegedly don't get along as well as they try to make out on air — and sources claim the Modern Family alum's eating habits are grossing out the former supermodel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Vergara joined the talent competition show as a judge in 2020 and is currently in her fifth season with the show. Klum has reigned as a judge since 2013.