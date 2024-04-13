Heidi Klum Not Close With Sofia Vergara Behind the Scenes of 'America's Got Talent': Report
America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara allegedly don't get along as well as they try to make out on air — and sources claim the Modern Family alum's eating habits are grossing out the former supermodel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vergara joined the talent competition show as a judge in 2020 and is currently in her fifth season with the show. Klum has reigned as a judge since 2013.
While Klum and Vergara appear chummy on-screen, insiders claim the two aren't as close behind the scenes.
"They are civil and go online with plenty of showy selfies, but that's as far as it goes," a show insider dished to the National Enquirer.
The Griselda star, 51, is known for her curves and her love of digging into a plate of pasta, while the 50-year-old Project Runway host sticks to a pared-down diet to maintain her model figure.
"They don't have much in common besides their jobs on America's Got Talent and don't share the same tastes in style, mannerisms and especially food!" the insider revealed.
"Heidi has dieted most of her life and she's strict about what goes in her body," the source snitched. "A meal for her is raw veggies and fruit, while Sofia loves to eat and makes a big show of it, almost like she's rubbing it in Heidi's face!"
"People wonder how Sofia stays so slim given the amount she eats!"
Insiders claimed the frenemies play nice for the camera, but behind the scenes everyone can see it's a forced friendship.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Klum and Vergara's reps for comment.
This isn't the first time Klum has been caught up in behind the scenes drama on the talent competition show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Klum defended AGT after Gabrielle Union accused the show of having a toxic work environment.
Union spoke out against AGT after she and Julianne Hough were fired from the show in 2020.
While an AGT judge, Union had reportedly expressed concerns about a racially-insensitive environment, but nothing was done. Union also claimed she and Hough were given "excessive notes" on their appearance.
Despite Union's claims, Klum stood by the show rather than her former colleague.
"I’ve only had an amazing experience," the supermodel said at the time. " can’t speak for Gabrielle. I didn’t experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I’ve never seen anything that was weird or hurtful."