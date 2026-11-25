Zach Hickerson said he was unable to wake her, her skin was pale, and her lips were a horrifying shade of "purple," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brian Hickerson 's brother recalled the heartbreaking events of August 16, when the two men discovered Hayden Panettiere in dire condition after an accidental drug overdose .

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson dated on and off for eight years prior to her death.

"I just assumed at any moment she'd pop up and be like, 'Zacahary, what are we doing today?'" he told TMZ on Wednesday, November 25.

He described arriving at their Airbnb unit, saying, "When I walked in, I didn't think it was abnormal that she was sitting kind of Indian style with her long hair laid over," slightly covering her head.

Zach revealed he canceled a planned golfing weekend in Atlanta after Panettiere told him on August 13 that she and Brian were coming to Greenville, South Carolina, and wanted to spend time with him.

Zach Hickerson described the shock upon seeing Hayden Panettiere's 'pale' face and 'purple lips.'

Zach said that the chair he had been sitting in next to the pullout couch had been moved from the night before, leaving him sitting next to Brian, who "laid down next to" Panettiere.

"When she didn't immediately react or pop up or wake up," as the bed absorbed Brian's movements, "I immediately felt that was odd," he explained.

Zach said he moved to the foot of the bed as Brian pulled Panettiere out of her forward-leaning position and onto his chest.

"When he did that, I had a clear view...her face was pale, her lips were purple. I immediately knew something was incredibly wrong," he shared.