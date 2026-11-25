'I Just Remember Crying:' Hayden Panettiere Final Moments Revealed by Boyfriend's Brother — as Actress Was Unconscious and 'Purple'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
Brian Hickerson's brother recalled the heartbreaking events of August 16, when the two men discovered Hayden Panettiere in dire condition after an accidental drug overdose.
Zach Hickerson said he was unable to wake her, her skin was pale, and her lips were a horrifying shade of "purple," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zach Hickerson Recalled Finding Hayden Panettiere
Zach revealed he canceled a planned golfing weekend in Atlanta after Panettiere told him on August 13 that she and Brian were coming to Greenville, South Carolina, and wanted to spend time with him.
He described arriving at their Airbnb unit, saying, "When I walked in, I didn't think it was abnormal that she was sitting kind of Indian style with her long hair laid over," slightly covering her head.
"I just assumed at any moment she'd pop up and be like, 'Zacahary, what are we doing today?'" he told TMZ on Wednesday, November 25.
'Her Face Was Pale, Her Lips Were Purple'
Zach said that the chair he had been sitting in next to the pullout couch had been moved from the night before, leaving him sitting next to Brian, who "laid down next to" Panettiere.
"When she didn't immediately react or pop up or wake up," as the bed absorbed Brian's movements, "I immediately felt that was odd," he explained.
Zach said he moved to the foot of the bed as Brian pulled Panettiere out of her forward-leaning position and onto his chest.
"When he did that, I had a clear view...her face was pale, her lips were purple. I immediately knew something was incredibly wrong," he shared.
'I Just Remember Crying'
Zach said Brian immediately jumped up and went to get the overdose reversal drug Narcan and administered it to Panettiere as he called 911.
He described how the brothers desperately performed CPR on Panettiere until first responders arrived and took over.
"I just remember crying, praying, begging God, begging her," he said. "Please help her, Lord. Wake up. Save her."
He said that paramedics told him after about 20 minutes that they were going to give it about another eight minutes of effort in trying to revive the Nashville star before they would call a time of death.
Brian Hickerson Was 'Distraught' and 'in Disbelief'
"When they called it, I was kind of kneeling at her feet in front of her, and I just remember them saying to call it, and they named the time. I was crying. I put my hand on her leg and said goodbye," he noted.
"I was so in the moment of praying and thinking," Zach described the aftermath, adding that his brother seemed "more in a distraught, disbelief kind of shock the whole time."
Panettiere, who had battled drug and alcohol addiction for years, was later determined to have died from an accidental overdose involving a deadly cocktail of substances, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam (Xanax), methocarbamol, and quetiapine.