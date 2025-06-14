Harvey Weinstein's Revenge: Disgraced Deviant Mogul Writing 'Scorched-Earth' Memoir Branded 'the Most Dangerous Book in Hollywood History'
Harvey Weinstein is allegedly hard at work writing what sources call the most dangerous book in Hollywood history while behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced producer is reportedly working on a "scorched-earth" memoir supposedly titled "Casting Couch: The Real Story", which is said to be filled cover to cover with accusations, betrayals and receipts.
The Memoir
One publishing insider told reporter Rob Shuter: "He's not looking for forgiveness. He's looking for revenge."
Sources claimed the 73-year-old former Miramax producer feels betrayed by the industry and is ready to name names. First up on his hit list? Gwyneth Paltrow.
The manuscript, which is reportedly hundreds of pages long, is laced with lurid anecdotes featuring stories about several high-profile Hollywood stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow. One insider even called it "a Hollywood blacklist bombshell".
According to a former Miramax colleague: "(Harvey) is taking down Oscar winners, studio execs, even activists."
A top editor admitted that the content of the book is "toxic," but also referred to it as "publishing gold".
Weinstein Convicted
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2006.
Jurors in New York unanimously found the disgraced film producer, 73, guilty of forcibly subjecting one to a criminal sex act during his retrial on Wednesday, June 11.
The previously convicted sex offender had pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on prior counts of rape and sexual assault.
Weinstein was, however, acquitted by the jury on a second criminal sex act charge, though a verdict has yet to be reached on a third rape accusation.
The Accusations
The imprisoned Hollywood mogul was charged with raping a woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on two other victims in 2006.
Weinstein could face a four-year maximum sentence for the third-degree rape charge if found guilty. The two first-degree criminal sex act charges each carry a maximum sentence of 25 years.
In 2020, he was sentenced by a New York judge to 23 years in prison and later received an additional 16 years in jail for the separate L.A. conviction in 2023.
Weinstein remains behind bars.
Weinstein's Plea
Before the verdict was read, the disgraced movie producer, who sat in a wheelchair, begged to speak to Judge Curtis Farber and cried: "This is not right for me, the person on trial here.
"Lawyers can fight all they want. This is my life on the line. It's not fair. It's that simple. It's just not fair."