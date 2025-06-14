Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's Revenge: Disgraced Deviant Mogul Writing 'Scorched-Earth' Memoir Branded 'the Most Dangerous Book in Hollywood History'

Photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein is working on a tell-all book in prison.

Profile Image

June 14 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Harvey Weinstein is allegedly hard at work writing what sources call the most dangerous book in Hollywood history while behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced producer is reportedly working on a "scorched-earth" memoir supposedly titled "Casting Couch: The Real Story", which is said to be filled cover to cover with accusations, betrayals and receipts.

Article continues below advertisement

The Memoir

harvey weinstein revenge writing scorched earth memoir hollywood
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her when she was 22 years old.

One publishing insider told reporter Rob Shuter: "He's not looking for forgiveness. He's looking for revenge."

Sources claimed the 73-year-old former Miramax producer feels betrayed by the industry and is ready to name names. First up on his hit list? Gwyneth Paltrow.

The manuscript, which is reportedly hundreds of pages long, is laced with lurid anecdotes featuring stories about several high-profile Hollywood stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow. One insider even called it "a Hollywood blacklist bombshell".

According to a former Miramax colleague: "(Harvey) is taking down Oscar winners, studio execs, even activists."

A top editor admitted that the content of the book is "toxic," but also referred to it as "publishing gold".

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein Convicted

harvey weinstein revenge writing scorched earth memoir hollywood
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2006.

Jurors in New York unanimously found the disgraced film producer, 73, guilty of forcibly subjecting one to a criminal sex act during his retrial on Wednesday, June 11.

The previously convicted sex offender had pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on prior counts of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was, however, acquitted by the jury on a second criminal sex act charge, though a verdict has yet to be reached on a third rape accusation.

Article continues below advertisement

The Accusations

harvey weinstein revenge writing scorched earth memoir hollywood
Source: MEGA

The allegations against Weinstein date back decades.

The imprisoned Hollywood mogul was charged with raping a woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on two other victims in 2006.

Weinstein could face a four-year maximum sentence for the third-degree rape charge if found guilty. The two first-degree criminal sex act charges each carry a maximum sentence of 25 years.

In 2020, he was sentenced by a New York judge to 23 years in prison and later received an additional 16 years in jail for the separate L.A. conviction in 2023.

Weinstein remains behind bars.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue, 56, at Center of Fresh Fears for Health After Pop Icon is Forced to Axe Concerts Due to Illness Nearly 20 Years After Brutal Cancer Fight

joe jonas snubs kelly clarkson flirty chat show appearance

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas 'Snubs' Kelly Clarkson After Singer Subjected Him to Cringeworthy Chat Show Flirtfest

Weinstein's Plea

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

harvey weinstein revenge writing scorched earth memoir hollywood
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein remains behind bars.

Before the verdict was read, the disgraced movie producer, who sat in a wheelchair, begged to speak to Judge Curtis Farber and cried: "This is not right for me, the person on trial here.

"Lawyers can fight all they want. This is my life on the line. It's not fair. It's that simple. It's just not fair."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.