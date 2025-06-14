Harvey Weinstein's Revenge: Disgraced Deviant Mogul Writing 'Scorched-Earth' Memoir Branded 'the Most Dangerous Book in Hollywood History'

One publishing insider told reporter Rob Shuter: "He's not looking for forgiveness. He's looking for revenge."

Sources claimed the 73-year-old former Miramax producer feels betrayed by the industry and is ready to name names. First up on his hit list? Gwyneth Paltrow.

The manuscript, which is reportedly hundreds of pages long, is laced with lurid anecdotes featuring stories about several high-profile Hollywood stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow. One insider even called it "a Hollywood blacklist bombshell".

According to a former Miramax colleague: "(Harvey) is taking down Oscar winners, studio execs, even activists."

A top editor admitted that the content of the book is "toxic," but also referred to it as "publishing gold".