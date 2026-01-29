Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Home > Celebrity > Harry Styles

Inside Harry Styles' Bitter Fallout With One Direction Bandmates: Superstar Blasted for Having 'No Loyalty' as Insiders Reveal What Really Happened at Liam Payne's Funeral

picture of Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles has been accused of showing 'no loyalty' to his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Harry Styles has been slammed for his lack of "loyalty" after overshadowing his former bandmate's album release, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer, 31, sparked controversy by dropping his new single on the same day Louis Tomlinson, 34, released his first record in four years.

'Going to Need Your Help'

picture of Louis Tomlinson
Source: MEGA

Styles dropped a single on the same day ex-bandmate Louis Tomlinson made his music comeback.

Insiders claim the move has caused further tension between the One Direction stars, as news of Styles' single racked up five million likes in just two hours, leaving Tomlinson’s album release pushed firmly into the background.

Tomlinson even resorted to pleading for help on X, telling fans: "Going to need your help over the next few days to cut through the noise. Time to give this record the moment it deserves!"

Sources close to the band claim the comment was a subtle dig at Styles.

'They Are Not Friends'

picture of Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson
Source: MEGA

The former One Direction bandmates are no longer close following the band's split, according to sources.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "They are not friends. Yes, they will forever be bonded by the band, and all that happened, but that is in the past.

"Harry has no loyalty to Louis as it stands, and it's safe to say this whole song release has p----- Louis off."

"The last thing he wanted was to compete with Harry on his big day. It feels like history repeating itself," the source added.

Tomlinson later revealed in a radio show interview he had no idea Styles would be releasing music the same day.

During the promotional interview, the host said, "Harry Styles, we're playing that this morning. So you didn't know that was coming out?"

Shunning Each Other At Funeral

picture of Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson
Source: MEGA

Styles and Tomlinson reportedly avoided each other at Liam Payne's funeral.

Wringing his hands and with a forced smile, Tomlinson replied: "I didn't actually."

He then added, stuttering slightly: "I found out a couple of days ago."

Tomlinson and Styles have not been seen together since the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne in November 2024.

And sources claim the pair stayed away from each other, Tomlinson sticking close to Zayn Malik while Styles arrived with friends James Corden and producer Ben Winston.

Relations have become so strained it's now even more unlikely the band will ever reform, even for a one-off gig in tribute to late singer, Payne.

The insider added, "There's no way they would get back on stage, even Liam's death wasn't enough. It was so important for Louis to continue making his own music and, yet again, his name is being put alongside Harry's. It's disappointing for him."

picture of One Direction
Source: MEGA

One Direction's chances of a reunion remain slim after fallout.

Away from the charts, Styles' romance with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz is still going strong.

Radar revealed pals of the singer have credited Kravitz for turning his head in a way no one else has managed, and maybe the first partner "wild and sexy enough" to convince him to leave his playboy reputation behind.

A source said, "Harry has been with plenty of high-profile women, but Zoë stands apart.

"She's bold, self-assured, and has this undeniable pull. People close to him believe she might be the only one exciting and captivating enough to get him to leave his playboy image behind."

"He's showing more effort with her than he ever has before, and that speaks volumes," the insider concluded.

