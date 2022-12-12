'Institutional Gaslighting': Harry & Meghan Say People Were 'Happy To Lie To Protect' Brother Prince William While She Was Being 'Fed To The Wolves'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defended their controversial decision to step back from their royal roles in an explosive new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, during which he came forward with bombshell claims about being victims of "institutional gaslighting."
"I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did," said the Duke of Sussex moments before Markle spoke in her own confessional, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were," she continued, prompting Harry to relocate his family due to pressing safety concerns.
Harry detailed being on their "freedom flight" in the dramatic and emotional trailer before they both addressed turmoil that was going on behind the scenes.
"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," claimed Markle.
Alongside an image of Buckingham Palace, Harry continued, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother [William]. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."
It's unknown exactly who "they" are, considering one trailer shows Harry accusing the British media while another seems to be accusing the Palace.
The fresh claims involving William come as insiders said the Prince of Wales will never watch the Netflix series because he's "looking to the future" and intent on "getting on with the job."
William does not wish to engage in a "tit-for-tat" battle with his brother following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, a friend of his told The Sunday Times.
In the trailer, it was noted that Markle and Harry just wanted to be "free to love and be happy."
"In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter," Harry said, later adding, "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."
Volume II of Harry & Meghan is set to be released on December 15.
And it's not the only storm the royal family is weathering. RadarOnline.com has learned Harry's father, King Charles, is furious with his son for moving forward with his memoir, Spare, hitting shelves in January 2023.
"Harry had an inkling his dad would leave him out in the cold when he became king," said an insider. "So, it has come as no surprise that discussions are taking place to have him pushed out."