REVEALED: Harrison Ford's Celebrity Chef Son Won't Pay Ex-Wife Child Support in Divorce Deal After Revealing Income Drop

Harrison Ford’s son Ben and his ex-wife Emily hashed out a divorce settlement where neither party will pay spousal support. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ben, a celebrity chef, and Emily will share joint legal and physical custody of their 13-year-old son Waylon Ford. The exes also share an adult son, 22-year-old Ethan.

Source: MEGA RadarOnline.com obtained the divorce deal.

Ben and Emily wed on September 19, 2009. They split in February 2022. Emily filed for divorce in November 2023 after 14 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in her petition.

Source: INSTAGRAM The couple in happier times.

She asked the court to award her joint custody and for neither party to be awarded spousal support. In her filing, Emily asked to be awarded, "All property, assets and/or debts acquired before marriage, after separation, or during my marriage by gift or inheritance.”

In their settlement, Ben and Emily agreed that neither would pay child support and they would split the costs of raising their son. The court documents revealed Ben pulls in around $9k monthly while Emily makes around $7k monthly. The agreement stated, “We have already divided our property and agree that we are each keeping the property that is in our name or possession.”

Source: INSTAGRAM The couple agreed neither party would pay child support.

In addition, they agreed neither would be paid spousal support. The deal read, “Notwithstanding, both parties waive any and all rights to receive spousal support from the other at any time hereafter, and the Court shall not retain jurisdiction to award spousal support to either party from the other at any time hereafter regardless of the needs or ability to pay of either party or any other circumstances. The right to receive spousal support or alimony from the other is terminated forever.” Harrison had Ben, 56, with his first ex-wife, Mary Marquardt.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, according to financial records submitted in court, Ben, claimed his financial situation had changed due to changes in the restaurant industry. He listed his monthly expenses as $12,446 — which left him with little disposable income.

Source: INSTAGRAM Harrison had Ben with his first ex-wife, Mary Marquardt.

Months before filing for divorce Emily posted a cryptic message on social media. “Today, on our anniversary, I want to celebrate the evolution of our love. We moved through the dissolution process carefully and without frivolity or malintent, tracking this choice to follow our north stars as something important. This decision to follow our own paths was a strong and courageous choice and a source of mutual connection and strength,” she wrote.

She added, “It’s a reminder that we always have a choice in every moment – we choose to love one another – and all that remains is the light of understanding and grace. I will always love, respect, and support you and our children on this journey of a million miles. Here's to the next best chapter of our love.”