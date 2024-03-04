REVEALED: Harrison Ford’s Son Ben Settles Divorce From Ex-Wife Emily After Revealing 5-Figure Per Month Income as Chef
Harrison Ford’s son Ben won't have to pay his ex-wife Emily spousal support — after he revealed his income had dropped substantially in the past year.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Emily informed the court that they reached a settlement, “regarding their property and their marriage … including support.”
The exes agreed that child support would be paid but the amount was confidential for now. Neither party will receive spousal support, per their deal.
Per their financial reports, Ben, a celebrity chef, said he pulls in around $13k monthly. He said his financial situation had changed significantly over the last 12 months because of changes in the restaurant industry.
His report said he had a negative balance in his accounts, and he didn’t list any real property. Ben said his monthly expenses totaled $12,446 — leaving little disposable income.
In the recent filing, Emily said she was “knowingly” giving up forever her right to receive spousal support.
Back in November, Emily filed for divorce from Ben after 14 years of marriage. In his petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Ben and Emily wed on September 19, 2009. She listed the date of separation as February 1, 2022.
Emily asked the court to award her joint custody of their 13-year-old son, Waylon Ford. The exes also share an adult son, 22-year-old Ethan.
In addition, Emily asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.
Regarding property, Emily asked to be awarded, "All property, assets and/or debts acquired before marriage, after separation, or during my marriage by gift or inheritance.”
Harrison had Ben, 56, with his first ex-wife, Mary Marquardt.
Ben has made a name for himself in Hollywood as a celebrity chef.
In September 2022, Emily posted a cryptic message that alluded to a split.
“Today, on our anniversary, I want to celebrate the evolution of our love. We moved through the dissolution process carefully and without frivolity or malintent, tracking this choice to follow our north stars as something important. This decision to follow our own paths was a strong and courageous choice and a source of mutual connection and strength,” she wrote.
She added, “It’s a reminder that we always have a choice in every moment – we choose to love one another – and all that remains is the light of understanding and grace. I will always love, respect, and support you and our children on this journey of a million miles. Here's to the next best chapter of our love.”