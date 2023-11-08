Harrison Ford's Daughter-in-Law Files for Divorce From Actor's Son After 14 Years of Marriage
Harrison Ford's son is headed for divorce. Ben Ford's wife filed to terminate their marriage after 14 years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the documents filed on Tuesday, Emily Ford cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.
Emily is demanding joint custody of their 13-year-old son, Waylon Ford. She also requested that the ability to award spousal support be terminated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple also shares a 23-year-old son named Ethan.
When it comes to assets, Emily stated, "All property, assets and/or debts acquired before marriage, after separation, or during my marriage by gift or inheritance. I reserve the right to amend according to proof."
The two walked down the aisle on September 19, 2009. Emily listed their date of separation as February 1, 2022, signifying the divorce didn't come out of left field.
Ben's divorce was first published by The Blast.
Ben, 56, is Harrison's oldest son, whom the Indiana Jones actor welcomed with his first ex-wife, Mary Marquardt. While he didn't follow in his daddy's acting footsteps, Ben works in Hollywood as a celebrity chef.
Being a father is important to the soon-to-be divorcée.
He posted a lengthy Instagram back in July 2021, saying that becoming a father was his greatest accomplishment.
“Becoming a dad has been the most extraordinary journey in my life,” Ben wrote. “I had to extinguish what a father meant and learn what it meant to be a dad."
“My children needed someone who actively took part in their lives. A dad who nurtured them. A dad who was present in mind, body, and soul,” he continued. “They needed attunement. They needed a connection. They needed someone emotionally available. None of which came naturally to me.
"I spent so much time thinking about what it meant to be a dad. It means putting my oxygen mask on first while not being selfish. They show me it is never about them and always about me. There is never a day that goes by that I do not thank my lucky stars for what these boys brought to my life,” he concluded. “Thank you for being my ultimate teacher. I love you to the outer reaches of the universe and back.”