Nazi Slur Caught on Camera: Shock Scenes as Cops Find Cocaine on Haley Joel Osment During Ski Resort Arrest
Haley Joel Osmond's antisemitic antics weren't just a Sixth Sense – they were caught on video.
The child star called a cop a "Nazi" during his wild arrest for public intoxication and drug possession at a California ski resort earlier this month, with the shocking moments caught on bodycam footage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
and ski patrol were called to Mammoth Mountain Resort around 2 p.m. on April 8, where the 37-year-old became unruly during a clash with police over his alleged inebriation.
Osment's ski pants were oddly unbuttoned, causing them to slide down his waist as he was handcuffed and taken into custody.
Taking a page out of Kanye West's book, Osment proceeded to shout antisemitic slurs at the cops.
At one point in the video, he yelled: "I've been kidnapped by a f--king Nazi," before claiming he was "being attacked" and accusing officers of "torturing me."
Meanwhile, police kept urging Oswald to cooperate, telling him to "use your legs and stand up."
The Oscar-nominated actor initially refused to provide officers with his name, stumbling over the question as they pressed him for his identity.
Throughout the video, he repeatedly declared: "I'm an American."
One officer even jabbed back: "Well, you're under arrest now."
In the bodycam footage, officers also mentioned finding what appeared to be cocaine residue on cash that was found alongside his room key in his ski helmet.
One officer remarked: "I think there's cocaine in that," after discovering the substance.
While being transported to jail in the back of the cop car, Osment angrily told police: "You're f--kin' with my life." He was also caught on camera threatening officers, saying: "You'll wish you treated me nicer," before hurling another slur at one of them.
He said: "I was decent to you and you, and you are a f--king k–e."
As he was brought into the jail, Osment added: "Good luck."
Osment was quickly released from custody after his arrest.
Still, the Mono County, Calif., district attorney pressed forward with charges: possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct under the influence in public, both misdemeanors, according to TMZ.
On Thursday, the Forest Gump actor issued an apology through multiple news outlets.
He told The Post: "I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner."
He further mentioned how the past few months have been tough for him – especially after losing his home in the Altadena wildfire in January.
He explained: "The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.
"But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage – I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me."
He concluded: "I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."
The Sixth Sense star similarly told TMZ: "I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner. The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.
"But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts."
He added: "What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage – I've let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."