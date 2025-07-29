EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Disturbing Nickname For Winona Ryder Revealed as Actress' 'Mean Girl' Past Exposed In New Biography

Paltrow was dating Ben Affleck at the time, and Ryder was in a relationship with the actor's bestie, Matt Damon, but the friendship between the two Hollywood starlets took a turn.

After breaking up with Brad Pitt in 1997, Paltrow then moved into Ryder's house looking for consolation from her friend, according to Odell, but things fell apart.

Odell claimed that following an argument between Ryder and Damon, the Edward Scissorhands star left their New York apartment to say she had been robbed. She then left the home a second time, only to come back and claim she had been robbed again.

However, Paltrow saw it as a ploy for attention.