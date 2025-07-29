EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Disturbing Nickname For Winona Ryder Revealed as Actress' 'Mean Girl' Past Exposed In New Biography
Gwyneth Paltrow can be labeled as a "mean girl" who gave Winona Ryder the nasty nickname, "Vagina Ryder," according to a new bombshell book, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In Gwyneth: The Biography, published July 29, writer Amy Odell claimed the Oscar winner was once close to Ryder, but that all changed when the Beetlejuice actress was suspected of making up stories for attention.
There Goes The Friendship
Paltrow was dating Ben Affleck at the time, and Ryder was in a relationship with the actor's bestie, Matt Damon, but the friendship between the two Hollywood starlets took a turn.
After breaking up with Brad Pitt in 1997, Paltrow then moved into Ryder's house looking for consolation from her friend, according to Odell, but things fell apart.
Odell claimed that following an argument between Ryder and Damon, the Edward Scissorhands star left their New York apartment to say she had been robbed. She then left the home a second time, only to come back and claim she had been robbed again.
However, Paltrow saw it as a ploy for attention.
"Damon consoled her, but Gwyneth and Affleck believed Ryder fabricated the robberies as a ploy for attention (there's no proof of this)," the book claims. "Gwyneth was annoyed that Damon couldn't see it. Though Damon was kind to her friends, Gwyneth didn't seem to like him after that."
The book notes: "Her friendship with Ryder would only deteriorate further, and Gwyneth gave her the nickname 'Vagina Ryder.'"
Paltrow is also said to have had an issue with Damon's ex, Minnie Driver, calling her an "air-kiss friend" and hating her "fake" aristocratic persona, Odell claimed.
According to Odell, during a photo shoot with Driver at a rented house in Los Angeles, the Shakespeare in Love star could barely put up with the Sleepers actress.
"When Driver wasn't looking, Gwyneth rolled her eyes to friends and mimed vomiting by putting her finger in her mouth," Odell wrote.
Paltrow's Issues With Brad Pitt
There was another actress who is said to have gotten under Paltrow's skin: Jennifer Aniston. The Shallow Hal star is believed to have been crushed over Pitt's marriage to the Friends alum in 2000, three years after her relationship with Pitt wrapped up.
While Paltrow refused to comment on the pair's marriage at the time, Odell wrote Paltrow told friends at the time: "I felt sad when I learned they were getting married."
Odell also claimed at a dinner, Paltrow allegedly referred to the Fight Club star as "dumber than a sack of s---."
The author noted Paltrow and Pitt may have struggled long-term had they followed through with their marriage plans due to their upbringings.
Odell said: "He was brought up very religious, in Missouri. It's just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to (elite private school) Spence, I think she thought he wasn't sophisticated enough for her.
"She thought she was smarter, better educated, more sophisticated."
Paltrow, however, found love again in 2018, when she married producer Brad Falchuk.