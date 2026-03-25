EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Savaged as 'No Better Than Bianca Censori' After Butt-Baring Oscars Dress Shocker

The Oscar-winner, who took home the Best Actress gong at the 1999 Academy Awards, quickly became one of the most talked-about figures of the night.

An entertainment insider said, "By the time Gwyneth stepped onto the red carpet, it was clear she was going to command attention, but the reaction has now quickly turned, with people saying she was 'no better than Bianca Censori' for pushing the boundaries in such a provocative way."

The source added: "What followed went far beyond fashion critique; it became deeply personal, with people fixating on her body in a way that felt excessive and, at times, cruel."