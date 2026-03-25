EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Savaged as 'No Better Than Bianca Censori' After Butt-Baring Oscars Dress Shocker
March 24 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Gwyneth Paltrow is being savaged online as "no better than Bianca Censori" after her butt-baring Oscars gown sparked a fierce backlash, with critics accusing the 53-year-old of courting controversy while exposing herself to intense scrutiny.
Paltrow made a flesh-flashing return to the Academy Awards for the first time in 11 years at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a striking Armani Privé gown that appeared understated from the front but revealed dramatic high slits exposing her thighs and glutes from the side.
Brutal Backlash Over Provocative Gown
The Oscar-winner, who took home the Best Actress gong at the 1999 Academy Awards, quickly became one of the most talked-about figures of the night.
An entertainment insider said, "By the time Gwyneth stepped onto the red carpet, it was clear she was going to command attention, but the reaction has now quickly turned, with people saying she was 'no better than Bianca Censori' for pushing the boundaries in such a provocative way."
The source added: "What followed went far beyond fashion critique; it became deeply personal, with people fixating on her body in a way that felt excessive and, at times, cruel."
Trolls Target Star With Bianca Censori Comparisons
The backlash has centered not only on the gown but on Paltrow's body, with trolls targeting her appearance and age in harsh terms. One stylist said, "There's been a real sense that the criticism crossed a line. People weren't just discussing the dress; they were tearing her apart physically."
Another source added: "The comparison to Bianca Censori has been used as a way to undermine her, suggesting she's chasing shock value rather than making a style statement."
Censori, 31, drew headlines at the 2025 Grammys after appearing in a near-naked mesh dress, prompting debate about whether she was "ordered" into the stunt by her troubled husband, Kanye West, 48.
'Gwyneth's Look Was High Fashion'
Observers have now drawn parallels between the two moments, though some argue the comparison is misplaced. One fashion insider said: "Gwyneth's look was high fashion, but once that narrative takes hold online, nuance disappears and everything gets lumped together with things like Bianca's red carpet naked stunt."
Sources close to Paltrow said the intensity of the response has been difficult to process.
"Gwyneth is used to attention, but the sheer extremity of the body shaming over this dress has caught her off guard," an insider said.
The source added: "It's not just playful commentary - it's relentless, and that kind of scrutiny can weigh heavily, even on someone with her experience."
Double Standards For Women Over 40 Spark Debate
The gown itself has continued to dominate discussion, praised by some as daring and criticized by others as excessive. One showbiz source added: "It was designed to create a moment, and it absolutely did that, but it also invited a level of attention that quickly became overwhelming. There's a fine line between admiration and criticism, and in this case, that line disappeared almost instantly."
The episode has also reignited debate about expectations placed on women over 40 in Hollywood.
One insider noted: "There is still an unspoken rule about how women of a certain age should present themselves, and when someone challenges that, the reaction can be swift and unforgiving."
The insider added, "What some see as confidence and self-expression, others frame as attention-seeking, and that tension is at the heart of this backlash. Gwyneth will no doubt be saddened what she saw as a bit of fun is now leading to parallels being drawn between her and Bianca."