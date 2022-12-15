Where's Chlöe Bailey? Gunna Holds Hands With Mystery Woman As Rapper Exits Jail Following Guilty Plea To RICO Charge

RadarOnline.com can report that Gunna smiled as he walked out of Fulton County Jail, going on to hug a woman waiting outside before heading to a nearby vehicle together, marking the end of his months-long incarceration.

Gunna was previously romantically linked to Chlöe Bailey. The R&B star revealed her new song For The Night was specifically written about the jailed YSL hitmaker after he spoke out about their relationship status, stating they were "really close friends."

"I'm a songwriter. I write my own s---, I get inspired by the smallest things," she said. "Talkin' bout why don't I say free this, or free that? Kiss my a--, I support in real life. Thank you!"