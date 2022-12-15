Where's Chlöe Bailey? Gunna Holds Hands With Mystery Woman As Rapper Exits Jail Following Guilty Plea To RICO Charge
Gunna was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman as the Banking On Me rapper exited jail following his guilty plea to a racketeering conspiracy charge.
To reach the deal, the famed recording artist born Sergio Kitchens also confessed the rap crew with which he is affiliated, known as YSL, is a street gang, a spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
RadarOnline.com can report that Gunna smiled as he walked out of Fulton County Jail, going on to hug a woman waiting outside before heading to a nearby vehicle together, marking the end of his months-long incarceration.
Gunna was previously romantically linked to Chlöe Bailey. The R&B star revealed her new song For The Night was specifically written about the jailed YSL hitmaker after he spoke out about their relationship status, stating they were "really close friends."
"I'm a songwriter. I write my own s---, I get inspired by the smallest things," she said. "Talkin' bout why don't I say free this, or free that? Kiss my a--, I support in real life. Thank you!"
With the plea deal, Gunna agreed to five years with one year to serve in prison. That time was commuted to time served, and the balance was suspended.
He will need to complete 500 hours of community service, at least 350 of which must involve speaking with young people about the dangers of gangs.
"When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a 'gang'; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations," Kitchens said in a statement on Wednesday.
"My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and 'glorified' urban life in the Black community," he continued.
The Pushin P performer said that he loves and cherishes his association with YSL music.
Gunna added, "I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."