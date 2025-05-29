growth continues for new jersey gambling sector

New Jersey has always been a leader in the gambling industry in the United States. Atlantic City runs second only to Las Vegas as the most well-recognized gambling destination in the US. Atlantic City became a hub in the 1970s, after legislation was passed to legalize casino gambling in the town.

In 2013, New Jersey became a place where online gambling was made legal, despite federal laws surrounding the illegality of gambling online prompting a fight between the two. In 2018, New Jersey was one of the first states to offer legal online gambling under new US federal laws.

Now, seven years later, New Jersey continues to lead the pack among the US’s regulated states' gambling markets. Now, New Jersey is looked to first by other states who are only just embarking on their own forays into regulated online gambling.

Thanks to a seven-year head start, and a five-year head start before that, New Jersey leads the way in gambling market maturity. Each year, New Jersey has reported significant growth in the internet gaming sector, and April 2025 is no different.