EXCLUSIVE: Greg Gutfeld 'Faces Ratings Slump as Rivals Gain Ground'

Meanwhile, rivals including Jimmy Kimmel have been gaining viewers – leaving Gutfeld's enemies gleefully pointing to the decline as proof that the self-proclaimed ratings king isn't invincible.

"The Fox guys live and die by their numbers, so you can bet this is getting a whole lot of attention," a network insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Greg has spent years walking around like he's the golden boy of the network, and that attitude has rubbed plenty of people the wrong way, so there are a lot of people who are enjoying seeing him knocked down a peg or two."

The insider claims Gutfeld's Easter Island-sized head and allegedly abrasive treatment of staffers and fellow hosts have left him with precious few friends at the network – and the ratings slide is giving his critics fresh ammunition.