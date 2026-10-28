Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Fox News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Gutfeld 'Faces Ratings Slump as Rivals Gain Ground'

Greg Gutfeld faces a ratings downturn as rival shows gain viewers and challenge his TV dominance.
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Greg Gutfeld faces a ratings downturn as rival shows gain viewers and challenge his TV dominance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Greg Gutfeld's ratings are in a tailspin – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fox News loudmouth who's gained a reputation for force-feeding his ego and fat paycheck in his colleagues' faces may be whistling past the graveyard.

The Gutfeld! host has seen his audience begin to evaporate, with the latest numbers revealing his show is down 13 percent in total viewers and a whopping 23 percent among adults ages 18 to 49 compared to the same period last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Gutfeld's Ratings Slump Fuels Fox Backlash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Greg Gutfeld's 'Gutfeld!' lost 13 percent of total viewers year over year as rivals, including Jimmy Kimmel, gained viewers.
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Greg Gutfeld's 'Gutfeld!' lost 13 percent of total viewers year over year as rivals, including Jimmy Kimmel, gained viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, rivals including Jimmy Kimmel have been gaining viewers – leaving Gutfeld's enemies gleefully pointing to the decline as proof that the self-proclaimed ratings king isn't invincible.

"The Fox guys live and die by their numbers, so you can bet this is getting a whole lot of attention," a network insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Greg has spent years walking around like he's the golden boy of the network, and that attitude has rubbed plenty of people the wrong way, so there are a lot of people who are enjoying seeing him knocked down a peg or two."

The insider claims Gutfeld's Easter Island-sized head and allegedly abrasive treatment of staffers and fellow hosts have left him with precious few friends at the network – and the ratings slide is giving his critics fresh ammunition.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox Defends Gutfeld Amid Ratings Backlash

Article continues below advertisement
Fox News defended 'Gutfeld!' as the year's top late-night talk show, citing over 2.7 million viewers.
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Fox News defended 'Gutfeld!' as the year's top late-night talk show, citing over 2.7 million viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

"His enemies are jumping at the chance to kick him while he's down and telling the bosses his numbers don't warrant the wide berth he's been getting for bad behavior," the insider said.

A Fox News rep, however, insisted: "Gutfeld! remains the #1 late-night talk show of the year, with over 2.7M viewers, the only late-night talk show to surpass 2.5M viewers."

But with Fox built on the bottom line, even a longtime star can find himself sweating when the audience starts disappearing.

Article continues below advertisement

Gutfeld Faces Pressure to Save Ratings

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Wynonna Judd opens up about the emotional toll of her strained relationship with sister Ashley Judd.

EXCLUSIVE: Wynonna Judd Reveals Heartbreaking Rift With Sister Ashley

Photo of Thomas Markle Sr.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Thomas Markle's Handwriting Could Be Key to 'Abuse Images' Probe

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Gutfeld views the ratings decline as temporary and expects to rebound.
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Sources said Gutfeld views the ratings decline as temporary and expects to rebound.

"There's even some people openly saying it's time they make a change so they can bring in someone more appealing to viewers and more glamorous," the source added.

But the scowling 62-year-old isn't ready to surrender his perch just yet.

Sources said Gutfeld is feeling the growing pressure but dismisses the ratings decline as temporary and insists he will rebound.

"He's not letting anyone see him sweat," the source said. "He's telling everyone it's just a minor blip and fully expects to bounce back."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.