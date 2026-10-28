EXCLUSIVE: Greg Gutfeld 'Faces Ratings Slump as Rivals Gain Ground'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Greg Gutfeld's ratings are in a tailspin – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fox News loudmouth who's gained a reputation for force-feeding his ego and fat paycheck in his colleagues' faces may be whistling past the graveyard.
The Gutfeld! host has seen his audience begin to evaporate, with the latest numbers revealing his show is down 13 percent in total viewers and a whopping 23 percent among adults ages 18 to 49 compared to the same period last year.
Gutfeld's Ratings Slump Fuels Fox Backlash
Meanwhile, rivals including Jimmy Kimmel have been gaining viewers – leaving Gutfeld's enemies gleefully pointing to the decline as proof that the self-proclaimed ratings king isn't invincible.
"The Fox guys live and die by their numbers, so you can bet this is getting a whole lot of attention," a network insider told RadarOnline.com.
"Greg has spent years walking around like he's the golden boy of the network, and that attitude has rubbed plenty of people the wrong way, so there are a lot of people who are enjoying seeing him knocked down a peg or two."
The insider claims Gutfeld's Easter Island-sized head and allegedly abrasive treatment of staffers and fellow hosts have left him with precious few friends at the network – and the ratings slide is giving his critics fresh ammunition.
Fox Defends Gutfeld Amid Ratings Backlash
"His enemies are jumping at the chance to kick him while he's down and telling the bosses his numbers don't warrant the wide berth he's been getting for bad behavior," the insider said.
A Fox News rep, however, insisted: "Gutfeld! remains the #1 late-night talk show of the year, with over 2.7M viewers, the only late-night talk show to surpass 2.5M viewers."
But with Fox built on the bottom line, even a longtime star can find himself sweating when the audience starts disappearing.
Gutfeld Faces Pressure to Save Ratings
"There's even some people openly saying it's time they make a change so they can bring in someone more appealing to viewers and more glamorous," the source added.
But the scowling 62-year-old isn't ready to surrender his perch just yet.
Sources said Gutfeld is feeling the growing pressure but dismisses the ratings decline as temporary and insists he will rebound.
"He's not letting anyone see him sweat," the source said. "He's telling everyone it's just a minor blip and fully expects to bounce back."