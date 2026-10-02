GOP Senator Vows to 'Bring Back the Electric Chair' After Christa Pike's Botched Execution
Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has suggested a solution to the debate over lethal injection after Christa Pike's botched execution, RadarOnline.com can report – bring back "Old Smokey."
The Republican lawmaker, who is running to be the next governor of Tennessee, said Pike could next be sentenced to die in an electric chair.
Marsha Blackburn Suggests Reinstituting Electric Chairs
Pike is currently in critical condition and receiving "life-saving care" in a Nashville hospital after two lethal injections of a drug failed to kill her for the 1995 murder of a rival classmate.
In the immediate aftermath, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped the execution procedures and has banned any capital punishment until a thorough review can be conducted into what went wrong.
But Blackburn believes that she has the answer.
"This situation is tragic. Christa Pike should have been executed long ago," she said in a post on X. "Now, this botched process is extending the pain for the family of Colleen Slemmer."
"While there should be a thorough review of what happened and why the process failed, the answer is simple: bring back the electric chair and deliver justice for these victims swiftly," she continued. "As your governor, I will do just that."
Marsha Blackburn Slammed as 'Bloodthirsty and Barbaric'
Tennessee made lethal injection the primary method of execution in 2000 to provide a more humane death to murderers. However, offenders who committed crimes before 1999 could still choose electrocution if they wanted to.
Opinion on Blackburn's proposal online was decidedly split.
"How bloodthirsty and barbaric of you," one person commented on Blackburn's X page, as another added, "Always amazing that the pro-life crowd so heavily supports death penalty… seems very contradictory."
A third person posted, "We know how cold and impersonal you are, Marsha, and this really shows it. Your state failed to kill a woman twice, and this is their second failed execution. Christa Pike isn't responsible for the extended pain for the family of Ms. Slemmer, the State of Tennessee is."
While one person railed, "This has convinced me that the power to kill needs to be taken away from incompetent government employees. If you Marsha Blackburn are for limited government, you cannot be for this."
Electric Chairs are an 'Obvious Measure'
However, there seem to be an equal number of people who agreed with the senator.
"Considering the horrific suffering the victim endured, this is an obvious measure," one person posted. "I hope justice is served quickly."
Another echoed, "Hope (Pike) is suffering and in a lot of pain. I don't subscribe to the humane side. She is a savage and deserves a painful death."
One person demanded, "Electric chair, firing squad, guillotine, and hanging. It is not supposed to be nice and there are few pleasant ways to die in any case. Stop being squeamish and start getting it done within a one- to two-year timeframe."
Firing Squads Could be Another Option
Indeed, there seems to be a groundswell of support among capital punishment advocated for an old-fashioned firing squad. Fox News legal analyst John Yoo openly offered the outdated technique while speaking with Dana Perino on America’s Newsroom
"The thing here is that Tennessee is trying to use what is considered the most humane method of capital punishment, which is lethal injection, Yoo said. "The court has allowed, and Tennessee could use far more I would think hurtful methods like firing squad.
"Firing squad's have been permitted and, in fact, I think the lawyers have said why not use the firing squad? So I think what will have to happen is Tennessee is going to have to go back and try again, perfect these methods, or use some other kind of execution method."
Pike's failed excution marks the second botched procedure in Tennessee this year, and death penalty opponents say this failure was an all-time low.
"This event is the worst we've seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era," Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said. "There is no precedent."