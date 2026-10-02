GOP Senator Vows to 'Bring Back the Electric Chair' After Christa Pike's Botched Execution

The Republican lawmaker, who is running to be the next governor of Tennessee, said Pike could next be sentenced to die in an electric chair .

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has suggested a solution to the debate over lethal injection after Christa Pike's botched execution , RadarOnline.com can report – bring back "Old Smokey."

Pike is still alive despite being given a double dose of a lethal drug.

"This situation is tragic. Christa Pike should have been executed long ago," she said in a post on X . "Now, this botched process is extending the pain for the family of Colleen Slemmer."

In the immediate aftermath, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped the execution procedures and has banned any capital punishment until a thorough review can be conducted into what went wrong.

Pike is currently in critical condition and receiving "life-saving care" in a Nashville hospital after two lethal injections of a drug failed to kill her for the 1995 murder of a rival classmate.

This situation is tragic. Christa Pike should have been executed long ago. Now, this botched process is extending the pain for the family of Colleen Slemmer. While there should be a thorough review of what happened and why the process failed, the answer is simple: bring back the…

"While there should be a thorough review of what happened and why the process failed, the answer is simple: bring back the electric chair and deliver justice for these victims swiftly," she continued. "As your governor, I will do just that."

Blackburn has promised electric chairs as part of her campaign for Tennessee governor.

Tennessee made lethal injection the primary method of execution in 2000 to provide a more humane death to murderers. However, offenders who committed crimes before 1999 could still choose electrocution if they wanted to.

Opinion on Blackburn's proposal online was decidedly split.

"How bloodthirsty and barbaric of you," one person commented on Blackburn's X page, as another added, "Always amazing that the pro-life crowd so heavily supports death penalty… seems very contradictory."

A third person posted, "We know how cold and impersonal you are, Marsha, and this really shows it. Your state failed to kill a woman twice, and this is their second failed execution. Christa Pike isn't responsible for the extended pain for the family of Ms. Slemmer, the State of Tennessee is."

While one person railed, "This has convinced me that the power to kill needs to be taken away from incompetent government employees. If you Marsha Blackburn are for limited government, you cannot be for this."