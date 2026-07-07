Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

America's Worst Execution: Faulty Electric Chair Left Murderer in Agony as His Body Burst Into Flames — As Witness Claims 'He Was Still Alive When His Head Was on Fire'

Photo of Pedro Medina execution
Source: MEGA; FLORIDA STATE PRISON

Pedro Medina's nightmare execution changed ended Florida's electric chair punishment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The botched execution of Pedro Medina is still fresh in the minds of those involved, RadarOnline.com can reveal, including the warden in charge.

Ron McAndrew had a front-row seat to Medina's torturous final moments in 1997 at the Florida state prison, a nightmare that led to his opposition to capital punishment following America's worst execution.

Article continues below advertisement

Retired Warden: 'We Burned Him Alive'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Mugshot of Pedro Medina
Source: Florida State Prison

Pedro Medina's execution was botched, as he 'burned alive.'

"We didn't execute him – we burned him alive," McAndrew told the Daily Mail of Medina's slow death due to a faulty electric chair, nicknamed "Old Sparky."

Medina was on death row after he murdered his elementary school teacher neighbor, Dorothy James, in 1982. He had left her to die inside her Orlando apartment and had stolen her car after stabbing her multiple times. He would eventually get busted while driving James' vehicle.

Despite the vicious crime, the murderer's end was even too much for McAndrew to witness.

He recalled, "He caught fire. His body was twisting, and he was fighting the straps. It was obvious he was still alive when his head was on fire. It was a horrible way to kill somebody."

Article continues below advertisement

Murderer Pedro Medina's Final Words

The warden in charge, Ron McAndrew, recalled the 'horrible' scene.
Source: MEGA

The warden in charge, Ron McAndrew, recalled the 'horrible' scene.

According to the retired warden, flames shot from Medina's head while he was fried on the chair. It lasted between 6 and 10 seconds, but was enough to fill the room with smoke.

McAndrew recalled watching Medina, who claimed he was "still innocent," before being executed, suffer for at least four minutes while his body burned before dying.

McAndrew also noted the "putrid" smell that was left behind by Medina following his death.

"The smell stuck to everything," McAndrew said. "I had to have that room entirely scrubbed, all the walls and the floor and the electric chair itself; it all had something that was in the air stuck to it. I thought I could never get clean after that."

Article continues below advertisement

A Purposeful Act?

Medina's torture lasted for four minutes.
Source: UNSPLASH

Medina's torture lasted for four minutes.

While most believed the failed execution was simply a horrible accident, McAndrew theorized the chair may have been manipulated beforehand, as he claimed to have seen two electricians preparing for the execution, with one retrieving a saline-soaked sponge, which is used to help guide the current directly to the prisoner's brain.

"I saw one of the men dip down into the bucket of the saline solution, and when he got the sponge, he squeezed it rather tightly," McAndrew claimed. When asked if the electrician may have intentionally botched the preparation, McAndrew responded, "There have been a lot of questions about what happened there."

Following the horrific death of Medina, the electric chair was ousted in Florida and replaced with lethal injection, as McAndrew completely changed his stance on the death penalty.

"'Executions have a way of staying with you," he made clear. "... It was very easy for me to learn that the most horrible punishment is actually locking someone in a cage for the rest of their lives.

READ MORE ON NEWS
George W. Bush has been married to his wife, Laura, since 1977.

EXCLUSIVE: George W. Bush Was at Odds With Wife Laura When Twins Jenna and Barbara Were Busted for Underage Drinking — After Ex-Prez Battled His Own Alcohol Demons

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Lewan

'Is It a Personal Shot?': Travis Kelce Called Out by 'Friend of 10 Years' Over Taylor Swift Wedding Snub — Despite Couple's 1,000-Guest List

'Old Sparky' History

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

america worst execution electric chair pedro medina death still alive
Source: MEGA

Medina (not pictured) was executed after being convicted of killing a teacher.

"They call it an execution, but I can assure you it is not an execution – it is a premeditated, ceremonial, political killing. Nothing more, nothing less."

The ousted electric chair, which was first used in 1923, killed 239 other inmates before Medina, including serial killer Ted Bundy. Media, the 240th person, was the final one.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.