America's Worst Execution: Faulty Electric Chair Left Murderer in Agony as His Body Burst Into Flames — As Witness Claims 'He Was Still Alive When His Head Was on Fire'

"We didn't execute him – we burned him alive," McAndrew told the Daily Mail of Medina's slow death due to a faulty electric chair, nicknamed "Old Sparky."

Medina was on death row after he murdered his elementary school teacher neighbor, Dorothy James, in 1982. He had left her to die inside her Orlando apartment and had stolen her car after stabbing her multiple times. He would eventually get busted while driving James' vehicle.

Despite the vicious crime, the murderer's end was even too much for McAndrew to witness.

He recalled, "He caught fire. His body was twisting, and he was fighting the straps. It was obvious he was still alive when his head was on fire. It was a horrible way to kill somebody."