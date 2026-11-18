GOP Senator Brands Social Security a 'Ponzi Scheme' and Declares 'Shut It Down' — as Rival Dems Strike Back
Nov. 18 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called Social Security a "Ponzi scheme" that should be shut down during a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The comments were met with criticism from Democrats and retirement advocates as Congress confronts the program's looming financial shortfall.
Johnson Says Social Security Should Be Shut Down
"At this point, there's really no way to fix Social Security. It's a Ponzi scheme, you can't fix it. You just shut it down," Johnson said, suggesting Americans could then attempt to recover some of their contributions.
The Wisconsin Republican argued that the program relies on current workers to finance benefits for retirees, placing increasing financial pressure on younger generations.
"Your benefits will be paid for by your children and grandchildren, and now money borrowed from the public," Johnson said. "Again, this is a scam. It's grotesque."
Johnson has previously advocated making Social Security and Medicare subject to annual congressional spending decisions rather than maintaining their current status as mandatory spending programs.
Johnson Doubles Down
Johnson also released an 11-page report ahead of Wednesday's Senate Budget Committee hearing, titled "Social Security: The Reality," repeating his criticism of the program's financing structure.
"Social Security is a Legal Ponzi Scheme. This term offends most people who have had FICA taxes extracted from their paychecks for decades," Johnson wrote.
The report examined the declining ratio of workers paying payroll taxes to retirees collecting benefits.
Johnson has used similar language for years, including during his 2010 Senate campaign.
Democrats Push Back
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., responded by rejecting his proposal.
"No. Americans have paid into their Social Security with every paycheck," Cortez Masto wrote.
The advocacy organization Social Security Works also criticized Johnson, calling it "the most popular and effective program in America" and accusing the senator of threatening benefits Americans have earned.
Democrats had previously addressed Johnson's position in an August statement from the Senate Democratic Caucus.
"Millions of Americans have paid into Social Security their whole lives," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said at the time.
Social Security Financial Deadline
The 2026 Social Security trustees report projects that the retirement and survivors trust fund will exhaust its reserves in late 2032. Without congressional action, continuing revenue would cover about 78 percent of scheduled benefits.
The combined retirement and disability funds are projected to exhaust their reserves in 2034, when incoming revenue could cover 83 percent of benefits.