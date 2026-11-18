The comments were met with criticism from Democrats and retirement advocates as Congress confronts the program's looming financial shortfall.

Sen. Ron Johnson , R-Wis., called Social Security a "Ponzi scheme" that should be shut down during a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Johnson doesn't believe there is a way to fix Social Security.

"At this point, there's really no way to fix Social Security. It's a Ponzi scheme, you can't fix it. You just shut it down," Johnson said, suggesting Americans could then attempt to recover some of their contributions.

The Wisconsin Republican argued that the program relies on current workers to finance benefits for retirees, placing increasing financial pressure on younger generations.

"Your benefits will be paid for by your children and grandchildren, and now money borrowed from the public," Johnson said. "Again, this is a scam. It's grotesque."

Johnson has previously advocated making Social Security and Medicare subject to annual congressional spending decisions rather than maintaining their current status as mandatory spending programs.