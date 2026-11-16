The bitter dispute centered on allegations published by the Daily Mail in May 2026, claiming Miller hurled a pot of boiling water at Moreno during a June 2024 argument.

The report alleged some of the water struck Moreno's chest, leaving injuries she photographed that same day.

Miller subsequently sued his former wife for defamation and false light invasion of privacy, accusing her of orchestrating damaging publicity amid their ongoing custody dispute.

The congressman maintained the allegations were false and claimed they harmed his reputation, political standing and ability to raise campaign funds.