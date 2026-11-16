EXCLUSIVE: GOP Congressman Max Miller's Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife Tossed — as Judge Rules Explosive Boiling Water Allegation 'Substantially True'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Republican Congressman Max Miller has suffered a legal defeat after an Ohio judge dismissed his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Emily Moreno, ruling the allegations involving a boiling water incident were "substantially true," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joy Kennedy dismissed Miller's lawsuit with prejudice on November 13, finding insufficient evidence to support his claims against Moreno and ordering the congressman to pay nearly $77,000 in attorney fees and court costs.
The 'Boiling Water' Allegations
The bitter dispute centered on allegations published by the Daily Mail in May 2026, claiming Miller hurled a pot of boiling water at Moreno during a June 2024 argument.
The report alleged some of the water struck Moreno's chest, leaving injuries she photographed that same day.
Miller subsequently sued his former wife for defamation and false light invasion of privacy, accusing her of orchestrating damaging publicity amid their ongoing custody dispute.
The congressman maintained the allegations were false and claimed they harmed his reputation, political standing and ability to raise campaign funds.
Audio Recording Exposes Hot-Water Incident
However, the court reached a different conclusion.
In her ruling, Kennedy cited an audio recording in which Moreno confronted Miller about the hot-water incident.
Although Miller disputed certain details, the judge determined his recorded statements supported Moreno's account.
"It was never done to hurt you with intent," Miller allegedly stated during the conversation, according to the court's opinion.
Kennedy concluded Miller had failed to demonstrate the allegations were false.
"The imputation that Plaintiff poured or doused Defendant Moreno with hot water is substantially true," the judge wrote.
The ruling did not establish that Miller deliberately intended to injure Moreno, but determined that his disputed intentions did not negate the underlying incident.
Congressman's Career Claims Rejected
Miller also accused Moreno of causing the allegations to reach the media, claiming the reports damaged his congressional career. But Kennedy found no credible evidence connecting Moreno to the anonymous sources behind the original publication.
The judge noted that the incident had already been discussed in the couple's domestic relations proceedings and disclosed to law enforcement.
"Plaintiff has not produced credible evidence that Defendant Moreno was one of the anonymous sources, nor caused the article to be published," Kennedy wrote.
The court also determined Miller failed to establish actual malice, a necessary element of his defamation claim as a public figure.
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The ruling represents another development in the former couple's increasingly contentious legal battles.
Miller previously served in President Donald Trump's White House, and the president attended his wedding to Moreno, underscoring the former couple's ties to the Trump family.
Kennedy granted Moreno's request for expedited dismissal under Ohio's anti-SLAPP law, which protects certain speech involving matters of public concern.
The judge additionally ordered Miller to cover Moreno's reasonable legal expenses.