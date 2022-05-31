'Brightest Little Boy:' GoFundMe For Texas Shooting Victim José Flores, 10, Raises Almost $100k

"José was the brightest little boy so loving and so joyful. Anything will help while they both will not be attending work at this time," the description read.

Flores was one of 21 victims who died last week when a deranged gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Texas ⁠— the deadliest U.S. school shooting in a decade.

The Flores family, like many others, are left in shock and devastation after the horror.