EXCLUSIVE: Shameless 'Girls Gone Wild' Sex Mogul Joe Francis Has Stars Including Britney Spears Quaking With 'Tell-All Docuseries Threat'

joe francis has stars quaking
Source: MEGA

Joe Francis is said to have a string of A-listers petrified with his show plans.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Joe Francis is set to spill the tea on this former A-list party pals in a new docuseries, and it has Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Britney Spears quaking in fear that the Girls Gone Wild guru will expose their most embarrassing secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The idea that he's blabbing at all is very uncomfortable – he's always been this vault of information so the idea that he's suddenly getting loose-lipped is very worrisome", said a source.

Source: MEGA

Francis’ tell-all has Hollywood stars sweating over long-buried secrets being exposed.

The disgraced mogul, who's worth $25 million and allegedly fled to Mexico to escape his debts, is starring in Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story on Peacock.

"Back in the day Joe threw insane parties in Hollywood, and his villa in Punta Mita, Mexico, became a hotspot. He'd fly his celebrity friends down there in his private jet and even lend it out to them so they could literally go wild with no one around to bother them", said an insider. "Joe's staff would see to their every need. But that also meant he had plenty of knowledge about everything they got up to."

Source: MEGA

Hollywood's elite partied hard at a secret villa – but now their wild escapades might come back to haunt them.

According to the source, despite assurances that the upcoming docuseries will be "tame", his former guests, who also include Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, are totally on edge.

"If he wants to unload more salacious things, it could prove toxic to a lot of squeaky-clean people", the inside said. "Joe lifting the lid on their party days would be their worst nightmare!"

