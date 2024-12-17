EXCLUSIVE: Shameless 'Girls Gone Wild' Sex Mogul Joe Francis Has Stars Including Britney Spears Quaking With 'Tell-All Docuseries Threat'

Joe Francis is set to spill the tea on this former A-list party pals in a new docuseries, and it has Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Britney Spears quaking in fear that the Girls Gone Wild guru will expose their most embarrassing secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The idea that he's blabbing at all is very uncomfortable – he's always been this vault of information so the idea that he's suddenly getting loose-lipped is very worrisome", said a source.