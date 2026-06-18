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Home > True Crime > Long Island Serial Killer

Gilgo Beach Horror: Graphic Details of Rex Heuermann's Murder Plots and 'Kill Room' Emerge During Sentencing — Forcing Family Members to Flee Courtroom

There are concerns there could still be other undiscovered victims.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors detailed Rex Heuermann's planning before brutally murdering eight women.

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June 18 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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The Gilgo Beach serial killer had what prosecutors referred to as a "shopping list for murder," RadarOnline.com can report, before Rex Heuermann was sent to rot in prison for the rest of his life.

Graphic details of the madman's sick spree revealed during his sentencing became too much for some family members of his victims to relive.

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The Killer's Private Notes to Himself

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The Gilgo Beach serial killer will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Source: Suffolk County Court

The Gilgo Beach serial killer will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Heuermann was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, June 17, after confessing to brutally strangling and dismembering at least eight women on New York's Long Island over a nearly 20-year time period.

In arguing for the fiercest punishment possible, state prosecutors detailed the 62-year-old's murder "planning document", which included pictures inside his basement where his victims were tortured.

Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney told the court Heuermann sought out the same type of victims – petite women who often had ties to s-x work. Scrawled on one of the documents was the phrase "small is good."

"This is a hulking individual going after small women. He is a coward," Tierney blasted.

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Rex Heuermann's Sick Plotting Revealed

Heuermann learned his fate on Wednesday, June 17.
Source: Court TV

Heuermann learned his fate on Wednesday, June 17.

The murder manifesto also provided "advice" and "reminders" for Heuermann, including notes about controlling noise levels and emphasizing the need to get adequate sleep before a "hunt," because, according to the note, "If too tired, it causes problems."

Prosecutors also said Heuermann relied on burner phones, fake email accounts, and other methods to conceal his identity during the murder sprees.

As the graphic details were laid out, one member of the public gallery rushed out of the courtroom, audibly shouting, "I can't."

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Family Members Cheer After Sentencing

He confessed to the murders of at least eight women.
Source: Suffolk County Police Department

He confessed to the murders of at least eight women.

Other family members shouted out cheers of "ogre!" and other insults, while one woman shouted, "I hope they r--- you in the a-- and kill you."

More than a dozen relatives of the women he slaughtered had their chance to come face to face with Heuermann for victim impact statements.

The adoptive mother of one of his victims, Valerie Mack, said what the killer has done to her and her family is beyond words.

"You took away every chance she ever had these past 26 years to attain any of the goals that she had set for herself," the mother said. "She had hopes, and she had dreams, and you took it all away from her. You can never give it back, no matter how much remorse or regret or (say) you're sorry."

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Rex Heuermann's Speaks Out

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Heuermann stood as the judge admonished him in court.
Source: court tv

Heuermann stood as the judge admonished him in court.

Even the judge got in on the bashing, telling Heuermann, "You’ve been described as a very big man, but you’re a disgusting and despicable small man if you're a man at all. And you're a coward."

He then delivered a life sentence on counts 1-3, and 25 years to life on four other counts, all to run consecutively. After his ruling, he insisted to the officers, "Get him out of here."

Heuermann stood mostly silent and emotionless as the judge scolded him. When given the chance to speak, he stood up briefly and said, "I am responsible for all that was said in this room. The words I say will have no meaning."

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