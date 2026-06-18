Gilgo Beach Horror: Graphic Details of Rex Heuermann's Murder Plots and 'Kill Room' Emerge During Sentencing — Forcing Family Members to Flee Courtroom

Heuermann was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, June 17, after confessing to brutally strangling and dismembering at least eight women on New York's Long Island over a nearly 20-year time period.

In arguing for the fiercest punishment possible, state prosecutors detailed the 62-year-old's murder "planning document", which included pictures inside his basement where his victims were tortured.

Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney told the court Heuermann sought out the same type of victims – petite women who often had ties to s-x work. Scrawled on one of the documents was the phrase "small is good."

"This is a hulking individual going after small women. He is a coward," Tierney blasted.