Mohamed Hadid's New Girlfriend Shares Strikingly Similar Look To His Model Daughter Gigi Hadid

Luxury real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, who's the father to supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, has a new girlfriend and she shares a strikingly similar look to his blonde-haired daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nMohamed stepped out on the red carpet with his new lover, Real Housewives of Orange County star Keni Silva — and few could get past the bizarre resemblance.Dressed in a form-fitting bustier style red dress with her blonde hair swept back into an updo, Silva paired the look with a bold rep lip and cat-eye, making onlookers do a double take as she stood beside Mohamed. \n\nGigi's 74-year-old father wore cool tinted sunglasses and a black tuxedo for the event while debuting his new relationship. \n\nFans quickly raised eyebrows, pointing out that Silva and Gigi share similar striking features — and even a creepily similar past red carpet look. \n\nAppearance isn't the only thing that Gigi and her father's rumored new lover have in common.The 36-year-old Bravo star and the 27-year-old model are closer in age than Silva is with Mohamed — the 38-year age gap is even older than the Real Housewife herself. \n\nBeautiful women are no strangers to Mohamed, who met Gigi and Bella's mom, Yolanda Hadid during her modeling career. \n\nThe 58-year-old former supermodel was also a star on Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise, yet another tidbit the Hadid women have in common with Silva. \n\nAge is but a number for the Hadid brood, as Gigi has found herself in a controversial relationship with a significant age gap.She's at the center of dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor famously broke it off with his ex-girlfriend, Camilla Morrone, after she turned 25, a number that usually means the end of his romantic affairs. \n\nGigi and DiCaprio were seen out celebrating Halloween, alongside her sister, Bella, in true couple's fashion. \n\nEven with the controversy of their new fling, the 20-year age difference between the Oscar winner and supermodel still has her father's new relationship beat by 18 years. Yikes.