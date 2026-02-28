Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Ghislaine Maxwell
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Unbelievable Journey From Spurned 'Daddy's Girl' to the World's Most Infamous Pimps

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

New files reveal how Maxwell's ties to her father shaped her life with Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ghislaine Maxwell's trajectory from Oxford socialite to convicted s-- trafficker remains one of the most disturbing collapses from privilege in modern British history – a fall prosecutors said placed her at the center of Jeffrey Epstein's global abuse network.

Maxwell, now 64, is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States for child s-- trafficking and related offenses.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell recruited vulnerable young women for Jeffrey Epstein over two decades.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

Once a fixture of elite society – the youngest daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell – she moved in rarefied circles that spanned London, New York and Aspen. Photographs from the early 2000s show her in the background of now-notorious images, including one featuring the then-Prince Andrew, now 66, with his arm around a teenage girl later named as Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre.

In another image taken at Sandringham, Maxwell's face is the only woman's not redacted. Court documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice allege one trafficking victim was 14 years old and that a girl as young as nine was abused.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's Account of an 'Apex Predator'

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Virginia Giuffre described Maxwell as an 'apex predator' in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl.

In her memoir Nobody's Girl, published posthumously, Virginia Giuffre – who took her life last year aged 41 – described how she was trafficked to have s-- with the former Prince Andrew when she was 17.

She wrote she was first approached by Maxwell, whom she described as an "apex predator" – a well-dressed woman with a reassuring accent who offered her work as a masseuse. After being taken to Epstein's home aged 16, Giuffre said she was coerced into a sexual encounter in which the adults mocked her "little-girl knickers."

Maxwell then assumed responsibility for what Giuffre later described as her "training." "It was everything down to how to give a b--- j--, how to be quiet, be subservient, give Jeffrey what he wants," she later said.

Article continues below advertisement

From Media Dynasty to Global Scandal

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell confidante Christina Oxenberg claimed that Ghislaine picked up three girls a day for Epstein.

Those who knew Maxwell in her youth have struggled to reconcile the image of a polished hostess with her crimes later laid out in court.

Journalist Anna Pasternak, who moved in similar Oxford circles during the 1980s, said about Maxwell: "When she was first on trial, I thought it was a spectacular fall from grace. In my wildest dreams, I couldn't have imagined how deeply and how much further she could fall."

Pasternak added: "These girls were non-people to her, which is why they could be trafficked and they could be abused. It is so abhorrent and so at odds with the smiling, glossy-haired, social girl that I would encounter at parties. We were never friends. I just knew her as an air-kissing acquaintance, who would always be looking over your shoulder to spot somebody who was richer and more useful – usually a man."

Maxwell's upbringing has long been scrutinized. Her father, Robert Maxwell, the bombastic publisher who died in 1991 after falling from his yacht, was later revealed to have looted hundreds of millions from employees' pension funds.

In her memoir A Mind of My Own, her mother Elisabeth recalled a telling childhood moment, saying: "Aged three, she planted herself in front of me and said simply, 'Mummy, I exist.'"

Broadcaster Anne Robinson painted Maxwell as a wannabe daddy's girl, and once reflected: "She had a horrendous childhood… she lacked goals… she just went from one strong-minded man to another."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Terrified' at Prospect of Sarah Ferguson Signing Tell-All Memoir Deal

Photo of Andrew Windsor and palace police

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Royal Family's Other Biggest Scandals — But None Are Worse Than Andrew Windsor's Epstein Disgrace

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein transferred more than $30 million to Maxwell between 1999 and 2007.

After Robert Maxwell's death, the family's wealth collapsed. Within a year, Maxwell was photographed with Epstein at Heathrow Airport. According to official records, he transferred more than $30.7million to her between 1999 and 2007.

In the documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, journalist Petronella Wyatt said: "It wasn't a normal relationship, but it was the kind of relationship she obviously needed." Christina Oxenberg said in the same film that Maxwell once confided "she picks up three girls a day for Jeffrey, and the phrase that she used, which she thought explained it all, was, 'I cannot keep up with his needs.'"

Piers Morgan, who encountered Maxwell at a book launch, said: "There was nothing when I met her which would imply anything nefarious, or that she would have this dark, depraved other life that was going on. I was genuinely completely shocked when it all came out about her."

Lady Victoria Hervey, a former girlfriend of the ex-Prince Andrew's, said in defense of Epstein and Maxwell: "One could not call this trafficking. These girls... could come and go as they wanted. They got addicted to the lifestyle. I think Ghislaine has been made a scapegoat and should not be in prison."

But Giuffre, who was paid a reported $15million out-of-court settlement by the former Prince Andrew before he was stripped of his royal titles to become known simply as Andrew Windsor, described Maxwell as the "mastermind" behind his global s-- trafficking operation, as well as his enabler and "often more vicious and cruel than Epstein."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.