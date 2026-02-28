EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Unbelievable Journey From Spurned 'Daddy's Girl' to the World's Most Infamous Pimps

Those who knew Maxwell in her youth have struggled to reconcile the image of a polished hostess with her crimes later laid out in court.

Journalist Anna Pasternak, who moved in similar Oxford circles during the 1980s, said about Maxwell: "When she was first on trial, I thought it was a spectacular fall from grace. In my wildest dreams, I couldn't have imagined how deeply and how much further she could fall."

Pasternak added: "These girls were non-people to her, which is why they could be trafficked and they could be abused. It is so abhorrent and so at odds with the smiling, glossy-haired, social girl that I would encounter at parties. We were never friends. I just knew her as an air-kissing acquaintance, who would always be looking over your shoulder to spot somebody who was richer and more useful – usually a man."

Maxwell's upbringing has long been scrutinized. Her father, Robert Maxwell, the bombastic publisher who died in 1991 after falling from his yacht, was later revealed to have looted hundreds of millions from employees' pension funds.

In her memoir A Mind of My Own, her mother Elisabeth recalled a telling childhood moment, saying: "Aged three, she planted herself in front of me and said simply, 'Mummy, I exist.'"

Broadcaster Anne Robinson painted Maxwell as a wannabe daddy's girl, and once reflected: "She had a horrendous childhood… she lacked goals… she just went from one strong-minded man to another."