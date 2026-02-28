EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Unbelievable Journey From Spurned 'Daddy's Girl' to the World's Most Infamous Pimps
Feb. 28 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell's trajectory from Oxford socialite to convicted s-- trafficker remains one of the most disturbing collapses from privilege in modern British history – a fall prosecutors said placed her at the center of Jeffrey Epstein's global abuse network.
Maxwell, now 64, is serving a 20-year sentence in the United States for child s-- trafficking and related offenses.
Once a fixture of elite society – the youngest daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell – she moved in rarefied circles that spanned London, New York and Aspen. Photographs from the early 2000s show her in the background of now-notorious images, including one featuring the then-Prince Andrew, now 66, with his arm around a teenage girl later named as Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre.
In another image taken at Sandringham, Maxwell's face is the only woman's not redacted. Court documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice allege one trafficking victim was 14 years old and that a girl as young as nine was abused.
Virginia Giuffre's Account of an 'Apex Predator'
In her memoir Nobody's Girl, published posthumously, Virginia Giuffre – who took her life last year aged 41 – described how she was trafficked to have s-- with the former Prince Andrew when she was 17.
She wrote she was first approached by Maxwell, whom she described as an "apex predator" – a well-dressed woman with a reassuring accent who offered her work as a masseuse. After being taken to Epstein's home aged 16, Giuffre said she was coerced into a sexual encounter in which the adults mocked her "little-girl knickers."
Maxwell then assumed responsibility for what Giuffre later described as her "training." "It was everything down to how to give a b--- j--, how to be quiet, be subservient, give Jeffrey what he wants," she later said.
From Media Dynasty to Global Scandal
Those who knew Maxwell in her youth have struggled to reconcile the image of a polished hostess with her crimes later laid out in court.
Journalist Anna Pasternak, who moved in similar Oxford circles during the 1980s, said about Maxwell: "When she was first on trial, I thought it was a spectacular fall from grace. In my wildest dreams, I couldn't have imagined how deeply and how much further she could fall."
Pasternak added: "These girls were non-people to her, which is why they could be trafficked and they could be abused. It is so abhorrent and so at odds with the smiling, glossy-haired, social girl that I would encounter at parties. We were never friends. I just knew her as an air-kissing acquaintance, who would always be looking over your shoulder to spot somebody who was richer and more useful – usually a man."
Maxwell's upbringing has long been scrutinized. Her father, Robert Maxwell, the bombastic publisher who died in 1991 after falling from his yacht, was later revealed to have looted hundreds of millions from employees' pension funds.
In her memoir A Mind of My Own, her mother Elisabeth recalled a telling childhood moment, saying: "Aged three, she planted herself in front of me and said simply, 'Mummy, I exist.'"
Broadcaster Anne Robinson painted Maxwell as a wannabe daddy's girl, and once reflected: "She had a horrendous childhood… she lacked goals… she just went from one strong-minded man to another."
After Robert Maxwell's death, the family's wealth collapsed. Within a year, Maxwell was photographed with Epstein at Heathrow Airport. According to official records, he transferred more than $30.7million to her between 1999 and 2007.
In the documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, journalist Petronella Wyatt said: "It wasn't a normal relationship, but it was the kind of relationship she obviously needed." Christina Oxenberg said in the same film that Maxwell once confided "she picks up three girls a day for Jeffrey, and the phrase that she used, which she thought explained it all, was, 'I cannot keep up with his needs.'"
Piers Morgan, who encountered Maxwell at a book launch, said: "There was nothing when I met her which would imply anything nefarious, or that she would have this dark, depraved other life that was going on. I was genuinely completely shocked when it all came out about her."
Lady Victoria Hervey, a former girlfriend of the ex-Prince Andrew's, said in defense of Epstein and Maxwell: "One could not call this trafficking. These girls... could come and go as they wanted. They got addicted to the lifestyle. I think Ghislaine has been made a scapegoat and should not be in prison."
But Giuffre, who was paid a reported $15million out-of-court settlement by the former Prince Andrew before he was stripped of his royal titles to become known simply as Andrew Windsor, described Maxwell as the "mastermind" behind his global s-- trafficking operation, as well as his enabler and "often more vicious and cruel than Epstein."