Ghislaine Maxwell 'Is Best Friends' With Double Murderer Narcy Novak In Low-Security Florida Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly become best friends with a convicted double murderer being imprisoned in the same Florida prison as the convicted sex offender, Radar has learned.
Maxwell and Narcy Novak – an infamous double killer who murdered her millionaire ex-husband, Ben Novack Jr., and his mother, Bernice Novack, in 2009 – have reportedly developed a close friendship in FCI Tallahassee.
According to an FCI Tallahassee source who recently dished on the pair’s friendship, Maxwell “gravitated” towards Novak in July and the two “spend hours talking, laughing and joking.”
“Once inside, Ghislaine gravitated towards Narcy,” the source told The Mirror on Monday. “Because of her length of time inside and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female don.”
“Ghislaine will have a modicum of protection through her friendship, but given their ages and millionaire backgrounds, they were always destined to get on well,” the source added. “Together, they spend hours talking, laughing and joking.”
Novak was jailed in FCI Tallahassee in 2012, shortly after being convicted of her ex-husband and former mother-in-law’s July 2009 murders.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maxwell was convicted on December 29 for five out of six charges connected to recruiting, grooming and trafficking underage girls over a ten-year period between 1994 and 2004.
Maxwell was moved to the Federal Correctional Institute on July 25, nearly one month after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting and grooming the underage girls for the late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Ms. Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a pivotal role in facilitating sexual abuse,” Judge Alison Nathan said during the sentencing trial in June. “The damage done to these young girls was incalculable.”
But despite Maxwell and Novak’s long prison sentences, sources have compared FCI Tallahassee to a “holiday camp” because the inmates can partake in a series of activities, including: exercise sessions, work periods, softball, flag football, and frisbee.
Maxwell is reportedly expected to teach her fellow inmates both yoga and English, although she will also be offered the opportunity to take part in apprenticeships focused on electricity, plumbing, horticulture, and baking.
Novak is currently serving a life-sentence at FCI Tallahassee for her crimes, while Maxwell is expected to complete her sentence around 2042. She will be 80-years-old when released.