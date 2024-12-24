Your tip
Home > True Crime > crime

'House of Horrors': Gay Couple Who Raped Adopted Sons and 'Bragged' About Sick Crimes Sentenced to 100 Years Behind Bars

Composite photo of William Zulock, Zachary Zulock
Source: WSBTV

Zachary and William Zulock were sentenced to 100 years behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A Georgia couple has been locked up for the rest of their lives after being convicted of horrific sexual abuse against their adopted sons.

RadarOnline.com can reveal husbands William and Zachary Zulock were each sentenced to 100 years behind bars without the possibility of parole.

William, 34, and Zachary, 36, presented themselves a picture-perfect family, but prosecutors said they created a "house of horrors" behind closed doors.

georgia couple sentenced to years behind bars on child abuse charges
Source: WSBTV

The Walton County DA said the men 'created a house of horrors'.

Walton County District Attorney Randy McGinley said: "These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else.

"However, the depth of the Defendants' depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case.

"The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring."

georgia couple sentenced to years behind bars on child abuse charges
Source: WSBTV

Zachary Zulock was said to have bragged about the abuse to a friend on Snapchat.

The Zulocks adopted the two young boys – who are now 10 and 12-years-old – from a Christian special needs adoption agency.

Despite putting on the front as a happy family living in an affluent Atlanta suburb – while Zachary and William held respectable jobs in banking and government, respectively – the two men brutally raped their adopted sons, often filming the vile acts to produce pedophilic pornography.

At trial, evidence showed the Zulocks even bragging about the abuse to their friends.

georgia couple sentenced to years behind bars on child abuse charges
Source: WSBTV

William Zulock reportedly worked in banking.

In one Snapchat message, 36-year-old government employee Zachary told a friend: "I’m going to f--- my son tonight. Stand by."

He also sent photos of the boy being abused.

The Zulocks were further accused of using social media to traffic their sons to at least two other men in a local pedophile ring.

georgia couple sentenced to years behind bars on child abuse charges
Source: WSBTV

Police obtained a search warrant after catching another alleged member of a local pedophile ring.

William and Zachary were arrested in 2022 after Hunter Lawless, an alleged member of the sick ring, was caught downloading child pornography, according to local news.

When police interviewed Lawless, he reportedly told authorities he was collecting the pornographic material and identified another suspect living in Oxford.

Lawless further told police the suspect he mentioned was making the disturbing content with a child living in his home, leading police to obtain a search warrant for the Zulock's residence.

Police arrested the Zulocks at a home in unincorporated Loganville. Lawless pled guilty to sexual exploitation of children and agreed to cooperate in the prosecution of the Zulocks.

Authorities worked with the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services to protect the two brothers under the Zulock's care.

Both men pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, sexual exploitation of children.

