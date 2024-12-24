'House of Horrors': Gay Couple Who Raped Adopted Sons and 'Bragged' About Sick Crimes Sentenced to 100 Years Behind Bars

A Georgia couple has been locked up for the rest of their lives after being convicted of horrific sexual abuse against their adopted sons.

RadarOnline.com can reveal husbands William and Zachary Zulock were each sentenced to 100 years behind bars without the possibility of parole.

William, 34, and Zachary, 36, presented themselves a picture-perfect family, but prosecutors said they created a "house of horrors" behind closed doors.