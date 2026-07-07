EXCLUSIVE: George W. Bush Was at Odds With Wife Laura When Twins Jenna and Barbara Were Busted for Underage Drinking — After Ex-Prez Battled His Own Alcohol Demons

Years later, Jenna reflected on the incident, dubbing her behavior "so stupid" during an installment of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

"Barbara and I ... were like 19 and a half, maybe 20, close enough but not allowed (to drink)," she said back in 2022. "The fact that we thought we could do that just speaks to how (our parents) were like, 'Oh, you can be normal, it's OK.'"

She also recalled confessing that she had received an underage drinking ticket to her father in a phone call.

"When I called my dad to say, 'I'm really sorry' ... he said, 'No, I'm sorry,'" she explained. "He said, 'I'm sorry, I told you (that) you can be normal, and you can't. You can't order margaritas.'"