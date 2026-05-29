Gayle King Stunned by Ex-Husband's Fresh Apology After Recalling Cheating Heartbreak — 'He Never Talks'

"Gayle has every right to share what was a painful chapter that changed the trajectory of our marriage and our family nearly 40 years ago. I respect her right to tell her story, and that's where I'll leave it."

And now King has responded to Bumpus's latest apology, telling TMZ: "I was surprised, but I can also say, I appreciated what he had to say.

"I appreciate it, because listen, that was a very painful time. Anybody that's been through it knows how painful it is, but I also know that you can go through and get through it on the other side."

The veteran TV personality added, "This happened so long ago that we have both healed, we have both moved on, and the reason why I can talk about it so candidly, to be honest with you, is because it has been so much time that has passed."