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Home > News > Gayle King

Gayle King Stunned by Ex-Husband's Fresh Apology After Recalling Cheating Heartbreak — 'He Never Talks'

Photo of Gayle King, William Bumpus
Source: MEGA; william.bumpus/Instagram

Gayle King has opened up about her shock ex-husband William Bumpus has publicly apologized for his cheating.

May 29 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Gayle King has been left stunned by her ex-husband's fresh apology for cheating on her with a close friend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The CBS Mornings host, 71, was not expecting William Bumfus, the father of her two children, to speak out publicly because "he never talks."

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William Bumpus on Affair: 'Those Actions Were Mine... I Have Long Owned Them'

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picture of William Bumpus
Source: william.bumpus;Instagram

William Bumpus previously made a public apology in 2016 when King first revealed his cheating.

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The attorney broke his silence in response to King opening up about his infidelity in a new interview.

She recalled discovering her then-husband's affair when she returned home unannounced from Washington, D.C., with their two young children and found him in their marital home with a woman whom she had considered a family friend.

Following her comments on the Call Her Daddy podcast, 67-year-old Bumpus – who was married to King from 1982 to 1993 – released a statement, shared with TMZ, that read: "Those actions were mine. I have long owned them — including publicly in my own words in 2016, which still stand."

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'I Appreciated What He Had To Say'

picture of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

The veteran anchor appreciated her ex-husband saying sorry once again.

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"Gayle has every right to share what was a painful chapter that changed the trajectory of our marriage and our family nearly 40 years ago. I respect her right to tell her story, and that's where I'll leave it."

And now King has responded to Bumpus's latest apology, telling TMZ: "I was surprised, but I can also say, I appreciated what he had to say.

"I appreciate it, because listen, that was a very painful time. Anybody that's been through it knows how painful it is, but I also know that you can go through and get through it on the other side."

The veteran TV personality added, "This happened so long ago that we have both healed, we have both moved on, and the reason why I can talk about it so candidly, to be honest with you, is because it has been so much time that has passed."

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Gayle King Recalls Moment She Caught Husband With Another Woman

picture of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

King recalled the moment she discovered her ex-husband's infidelity to podcast host Alex Cooper.

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King had spoken to podcast host Alex Cooper, 31, about the infidelity, describing how she walked in on the pair, who were both naked underneath bathrobes.

As she tried to enter the house, however, her husband desperately tried to keep her from coming in.

"He comes flying out of the room, and he's got a towel on, and he goes, 'You can't come in,'" she recalled, adding that he warned her that someone was in the house.

At first, King said she was so "oblivious" that she didn't believe anyone else was in their home.

But upon facing more resistance from Bumfus, she started searching the house until she ultimately found the woman "cowering behind the door" in her towel.

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picture of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

The 'CBS Mornings' host was suspicious her husband might be having an affair.

King claimed that she confronted the woman, who was also married with two young children.

Addressing her, she said: "I can't believe you are here and that you are doing this."

Meanwhile, King's children, William Jr and Kirby, who were just toddlers at the time, were outside with their nanny. King had suspicions that her husband might be having an affair before she caught him in the act.

On one occasion, she had heard the friend compliment her husband on his tennis abilities, which caused the hairs on the back of her neck to stand up.

King said she quizzed her husband after this interaction, but that he immediately "gaslit" her when he responded by saying: "What are you talking about?"

Despite this encounter, King didn't think an affair was happening until she came home to see it with her own eyes.

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