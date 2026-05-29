EXCLUSIVE: Inside Heavy Metal Icon's Gay Coming Out Battle As His Wife Admits She's 'Heartbroken' After Singer's Homosexuality Admission
May 29 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Caleb Shomo's decision to come out as gay has prompted an outpouring of support for the heavy metal singer, but RadarOnline.com can reveal it has also caused a shattering end to his 13-year marriage, with wife Fleur Shomo admitting she has been left devastated by the collapse of the relationship she once believed would last forever.
The Beartooth frontman, 33, recently publicly revealed online he is "a proudly gay man" after years of privately struggling with his sexuality, addiction, and self-loathing.
His announcement came as his marriage to actress Fleur came to an end after more than a decade together.
While both have spoken openly about the pain of the separation, they have also stressed their continued respect and support for one another during an intensely personal period of change.
A source close to the former couple told us, "This had been building for a long time for Caleb, and it's been incredibly heartbreaking for Fleur, who truly believed she had found her soulmate.
"They went through so much together, and while it's been difficult, she's slowly coming to terms with everything."
'Caleb Knew There Would Be Scrutiny'
The source added Shomo has experienced a sense of relief since publicly sharing his truth.
They said: "He feels a huge weight off his back, and finally feels like he can breathe as this admission will allow him to start living as his authentic self.
"He stands by his decision and is ready to face the likely backlash, especially among the heavy metal community, which is filled with macho fans."
Another insider said the singer's decision had required significant courage, particularly given the culture surrounding parts of the heavy metal scene.
They added: "Coming out publicly after years of internal struggle takes enormous bravery. Caleb knew there would be scrutiny, questions, and criticism, but he reached a point where he felt he could no longer hide who he was.
"At the same time, there is recognition that Fleur's heartbreak is very real. Both things can be true – someone can find freedom in living authentically while another person grieves the future they thought they were going to have."
Fleur Shomo Shares Emotional Message
Fleur addressed the separation in an emotional Instagram post accompanied by footage of the pair dancing and laughing together during happier times.
She said: "You never want anything more for your person than for them to just be ok. You also ask yourself constantly if you're a bad person for wondering wtf this means for your world and the anger you also feel.
"I am the only person that is having to deal with the duality of this situation."
Reflecting on the emotional toll of the split, she added: "You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished and lose yourself at the same time.
"You question everything. But I have learned the one thing I don't need to question is our history."
'I Already Miss My Husband More Than Anything'
Shomo and Fleur married in Kauai in 2013 after dating for around two years and frequently shared tributes online throughout their relationship.
Fleur regularly celebrated Shomo's achievements with Beartooth and previously described him as her "forever" companion.
Fans began speculating about difficulties in the marriage earlier this year when Fleur did not post her customary anniversary tribute in April, something she had done every year since their wedding.
Despite the separation, Fleur insisted the relationship itself had been genuine and deeply meaningful.
She added, "Our relationship was wonderful and full of so much fun, adventure, and love.
"Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do. And no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people.
"I already miss it and my husband more than anything. Our story was a good one. And now it's done."