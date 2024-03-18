Gayle King and Charles Barkley's Struggling CNN Show 'King Charles' Hits New Ratings Low 4 Months After Launch
Gayle King and Charles Barkley’s already struggling CNN show King Charles hit another new all-time low last week, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
In a concerning development to come nearly four months after CNN launched King Charles on November 29, the King and Barkley-led program garnered less than 500,000 viewers during its Wednesday, March 13 episode.
According to Nielsen numbers obtained by RadarOnline.com, only 416,000 total viewers tuned in last week to watch King Charles – a shocking 17% drop compared to the 457,000 total viewers who tuned in to watch the show just one week earlier on March 6.
Meanwhile, the March 13 ratings for King Charles marked a whopping rating drop of 43% in the all-important 25-54 age demographic and a 52% rating drop in the 18-49 age demographic when compared to the show’s premiere episode on November 29.
While 501,000 total viewers tuned in to watch King and Barkley’s new King Charles show on CNN when it premiered in November, the program has suffered consistent rating drops in the ten weeks since its launch.
Also surprising was the fact that the Fox News program Gutfeld! and MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell crushed King Charles in ratings during the same 10 PM to 11 PM Wednesday night timeslot.
According to Nielsen, Greg Gutfeld’s Fox show Gufeld! garnered a surprising six times more total viewers than King Charles on March 13 with 2,416,000.
MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell more than tripled the total viewers who tuned in to watch King Charles last Wednesday with 1,464,000.
It should be noted that Fox’s Gutfeld! garnered more total viewers than King Charles and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell combined on the night of Wednesday, March 13.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the total number of viewers tuning in to watch King Charles has dropped consistently since its launch on November 29.
- Gayle King and Charles Barkley's CNN Show 'King Charles' Suffers Lowest Ratings Yet Two Months After Launch
- Charles Barkley and Gayle King's CNN Show Flops, TV Execs Already Reconsidering Duo: Report
- 'Loose Lips Sink Ships': Gayle King 'Expects' Charles Barkley to 'Keep His Mouth Shut' About Behind-The-Scenes Secrets at CNN
The only episode to top the show’s 501,000 total viewer premiere episode was on the night of January 17 when a surprising 517,000 total viewers tuned in to watch King and Barkley discuss karaoke and ex-President Donald Trump and interview comedians Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper.
Media insiders have since suggested that CNN was already reconsidering the King and Barkley-led program.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Other sources close to CNN cited King and Barkley’s conflicting personalities as one reason why King Charles might not survive for as long as the struggling network’s executives had once hoped.
"Gayle enjoys being breezy and conversational but she still considers herself a serious journalist," one insider explained shortly after the show launched in November.
"Meanwhile, Charles has a style he's honed as a TV sports commentator,” the source continued. “Boastful, outrageous and always with an opinion, even if it isn't factual and he knows little to nothing about the topic.”
"CNN wants this show to be something everyone talks about,” another source familiar with the situation spilled after King Charles flopped. “But Gayle doesn't want it to be at the expense of her reputation.”