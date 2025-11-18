Gavin Newsom Drags Melania Trump: California Governor Compares The Prez's Relationship with Sex Offender Epstein to His Marriage to The First Lady

While Melania has been largely absent from many of the president's events during his second term, the official White House X.com account tweeted a photo of Melania, 55, and her 79-year-old husband smiling and walking hand in hand through their adopted home.

The photo was captioned: "America's power couple" and featured emojis of a bald eagle and the U.S. flag.

Newsom's press office retweeted the photo, twinned with a snap of his own showing a much younger Trump having a conversation with Epstein, along with their own snarky caption: "The internet knows who the real power couple is."

Followers shared their approval of the dig in the comments section, with one person saying: "This is the funniest account on X (at this moment)."

Another lauded: "I think this makes you the new CEO of X. Sorry, Elon!"

While one person wondered: "Is this your run for president?"