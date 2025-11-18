Gavin Newsom Drags Melania Trump: California Governor Compares The Prez's Relationship with Sex Offender Epstein to His Marriage to The First Lady
Nov. 18 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Gavin Newsom has dragged First Lady Melania Trump into his war of words with the president, RadarOnline.com can report.
The California governor has been taking aim at Donald Trump's ties to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as he considers his own run for the White House.
Latest Shots Fired
While Melania has been largely absent from many of the president's events during his second term, the official White House X.com account tweeted a photo of Melania, 55, and her 79-year-old husband smiling and walking hand in hand through their adopted home.
The photo was captioned: "America's power couple" and featured emojis of a bald eagle and the U.S. flag.
Newsom's press office retweeted the photo, twinned with a snap of his own showing a much younger Trump having a conversation with Epstein, along with their own snarky caption: "The internet knows who the real power couple is."
Followers shared their approval of the dig in the comments section, with one person saying: "This is the funniest account on X (at this moment)."
Another lauded: "I think this makes you the new CEO of X. Sorry, Elon!"
While one person wondered: "Is this your run for president?"
Newsom's Nonstop Trump Trolling
Newsom has been relentless in his trolling of Trump, attacking the leader for his Epstein ties and raising more speculation that the president has dementia.
Last week, after Trump dropped by Fox News and shared several verifiably false comments about Newsom's handling of the state, Newsom took to X.com and shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Elon Musk's AI bot baby Grok, in which he asked, "Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?"
Grok replied: "Yes, people with dementia frequently repeat false statements, questions, or stories over and over.
"This is a common symptom known as perseveration or repetitive speech/behavior, and it often involves inaccurate or fabricated information (sometimes called confabulation)."
Newsom's Game On
With the next presidential election less than three years away, Newsom has stepped up his attacks on Trump – including repeatedly questioning his cognitive function.
In October, Trump called for a special meeting of conservative aides and influencers to discuss the anti-fascist movement Antifa. However, midway through the event, the president was caught on camera struggling to stay alert.
The president's eyelids drooped and closed repeatedly as he stared emotionlessly while a speaker droned on. Outside of a few slight head nods, the president remained motionless.
His assumed drowsiness seemed to wake up Newsom, who shared a clip of the moment, and bashed: "Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching."
Later, the governor's press office doubled down on the sarcasm, retweeting the same clip, only this time slamming in all caps: "DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH 'TYLENOL??'"
Trump 'Terrified' of Newsom
Newsom is seen as an upcoming power player in the Democratic party, and Trump was said to be "terrified" of the thought of having to run for president against him in 2024.
Political reporter Alex Isenstadt, who explores the election chaos in his new book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power, revealed the possibility of Newsom entering the race had Trump running scared.
Isenstadt explained on Tara Palmeri's podcast: "Trump saw Newsom as slick and as the future of the Democratic party," adding that the man-who-would-be president actually respected the governor.
"He saw him as a well-put-together individual," he added.
Trump's so-called respect faltered, however, after Newsom's perceived poor performance in a debate against Florida governor Ron DeSantis in November 2023 – around the same time he was losing ground in the Republican primary and was desperate for publicity.
Isenstadt continued: "Trump would tell people at the time that DeSantis is an idiot but he thought that Newsom would have performed better at that debate.
"Trump always had his eye on Newsom, but after that he began to see him as less of a threat."